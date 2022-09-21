Read full article on original website
Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot
AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
Couple accused of strangling man, dragging him with dog leash, and hanging him from tree branch
OKLAHOMA CITY (TCD) -- An 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend are accused of killing a man at a homeless camp by strangling him with a leash and hanging him from a tree. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to...
3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting on St. Paul's east side
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Case Avenue East at about 4:30 p.m., where they found two injured people outside, and three deceased people inside a residence. Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it is "one of the most complex crime scenes" the department has seen in a long time, and it's not clear if the shooter was one of the five victims."We won't be releasing certain amounts of information tonight to maintain integrity of this investigation," Ernster said. Ernster also said police had been called to the residence 17 times in the past year.The shooting came as a major shock to neighbors, including Letitia Pedersen."Afraid for my grandchildren because they come here, and just tragic," Pedersen said. "I don't know who the people were, but it really doesn't matter. They were people." The deceased are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of the year. No arrests have been made.
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Gunman followed 17-year-old walking dog before fatally shooting her in Philadelphia
A shooter followed two people before fatally firing at a 17-year-old girl who was walking along a Philadelphia street with a friend and dog, video released this week by police shows. Teryn Johnson was fatally shot in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 9 pm. Sunday, police said. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia...
Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog
Former police officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019 A jury will continue deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a woman. According to multiple outlets, former officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019. KXAS-TV reports while responding to the call, Singh allegedly called out for Brooks, who was unconscious in a grassy area in Arlington with her dog beside...
Semi-truck falls from Texas overpass in accident that killed driver
A truck driver in Allen, Texas, died in an accident after their 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle on a freeway overpass and fell to the road below, police said.Sept. 21, 2022.
2-month-old boy dies of head trauma, days after being found unresponsive at Monee truck stop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in south suburban Monee are conducting a homicide investigation, after a 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died, days after he was found unresponsive at a truck stop along I-57.Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Monee police and fire crews responded to a call of an infant in distress and not breathing at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Rd. Paramedics were able to revive 2-month-old Sevyn Simmons, and stabilize him while taking him to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields.Sevyn was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died on Friday.Police said Sevyn and his parents were staying overnight at the Petro truck stop on Wednesday inside their company semi-trailer truck on their way to Wisconsin. The parents told police Sevyn had not been sick, and they did not know why he had not been breathing, but medical personnel told police they believe the boy suffered a traumatic head injury.An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Sevyn died of blunt force head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.Monee Police and the Will County State's Attorney's office are investigating.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
2-year-old found dead inside stolen SUV after father was shot and killed in Houston, police say
Police said the suspect in the shooting death stole the SUV before parking it, locking it and then fleeing with the baby still inside.
Trial to get underway in DWI accident that left two Harlingen women dead
More than two years after two Harlingen women were killed by a suspected drunk driver, jury selection in the case began Monday. Jose Junior Lincoln, 42, is suspected of driving drunk when the truck he was driving slammed into an SUV that was occupied by Minerva Garza Partida, 51, and her daughter, Ashley Partida, 27, who both died at the scene.
Five shootings in less than 15 hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police are investigating a rash of shooting from Saturday morning until early Sunday. The latest happened shortly before 1:00am. “An adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
