Chicago Journal
Pritzker bails on Daily Herald forum after parent company prints critical mailers
Governor JB Pritzker has bailed out of a candidate forum that was to be hosted by the Daily Herald, a suburban Chicago newspaper, after its parent company printed campaign mailers critical of his policies that were sent to Illinois residents and paid for by a conservative PAC. Days after some...
Chicago Journal
Chicago lawmaker enters plea in red-light camera scandal
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI and seeking a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme,...
Chicago Journal
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
Chicago Journal
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
Chicago Journal
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans...
Chicago Journal
Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies
CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died, and authorities have determined the blast resulted from an “ignition of natural gas."[1]. Chicago fire officials said Friday that the...
Chicago Journal
4 dead in domestic disturbance in suburban Oak Forest after house caught fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago responding to a domestic incident early Friday found three gunshot victims who were mortally wounded outside a house and later the body of another person believed to have shot them inside the home a short time later. In a news...
Chicago Journal
Four men shot in Douglas mid-afternoon Thursday
CHICAGO - Four men were shot Thursday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood, one block east of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of E. 35th Street in the Douglas neighborhood on the city's south side. The location was at an intersection one block east of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters, which the Chicago Police Department touts as "the most technologically advanced police facility in the country."
Chicago Journal
Two stabbings in the Austin neighborhood, 1 fatal, likely related, CPD says
CHICAGO - A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition Friday after both were stabbed in the Austin neighborhood on the city's west side this morning, authorities said. The first incident happened around 3:23 a.m. this morning in an apartment on the 5200 block of W. Crystal Street in the Austin neighborhood on the city's west side.
