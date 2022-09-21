CHICAGO - Four men were shot Thursday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood, one block east of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of E. 35th Street in the Douglas neighborhood on the city's south side. The location was at an intersection one block east of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters, which the Chicago Police Department touts as "the most technologically advanced police facility in the country."

