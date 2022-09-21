ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Journal

Chicago lawmaker enters plea in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI and seeking a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
OAK FOREST, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago Journal

Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans...
JOLIET, IL
Chicago Journal

Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died, and authorities have determined the blast resulted from an “ignition of natural gas."[1]. Chicago fire officials said Friday that the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Four men shot in Douglas mid-afternoon Thursday

CHICAGO - Four men were shot Thursday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood, one block east of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of E. 35th Street in the Douglas neighborhood on the city's south side. The location was at an intersection one block east of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters, which the Chicago Police Department touts as "the most technologically advanced police facility in the country."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Financial Advisors#The Illinois Lottery#Speedway
Chicago Journal

Two stabbings in the Austin neighborhood, 1 fatal, likely related, CPD says

CHICAGO - A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition Friday after both were stabbed in the Austin neighborhood on the city's west side this morning, authorities said. The first incident happened around 3:23 a.m. this morning in an apartment on the 5200 block of W. Crystal Street in the Austin neighborhood on the city's west side.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy