Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Concert
Post Malone was forced to postpone his Sept. 24 Boston concert at the RD Garden Center at the last minute after being hospitalized for pain he’s still suffering from following a recent fall on stage a week earlier during a concert in St. Louis. “Boston, I love ya’ll so...
Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid Plans Organized Farmers March in Washington in 2023
Before Farm Aid pulled off its annual benefit concert in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sept. 24, featuring performances by Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Farm Aid co-founders John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson, board members Dave Matthews, Margo Price and more, the organization revealed its plan for “a major farmer mobilization” in Washington D.C. in March 2023 to advocate for federal support of climate resilient agriculture.
Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba
Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
