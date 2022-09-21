Read full article on original website
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture
A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
Suspect Still at Large
Police complete criminal investigation into Klamath Falls Falcons baseball hazing, alleged assault but won’t release details
A police department in Washington has completed a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and potential sexual assault incident in early August involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team. Ephrata Police Chief Kurt Adkinson said his department’s report on the hazing incident has been finalized and forwarded to...
KCSO: Missing Endangered [UPDATED]
Klamath Falls Forgery & Theft Ring Apprehended
On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the ringleader Benjamin Sorenson (40 years old). Thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
KCSO Seeking Information About Missing Woman From Chiloquin
Molly May Swedenskey, age 20, was last seen by her family on 9/20/2022, at about 1:00PM, located at her residence in Chiloquin, Oregon. Left behind at her residence were her two small children both under the age of two. This behavior is extremely abnormal for Molly Swedenskey. Klamath County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140E-KLAMATH COUNTY
Wallenburn, Margaret J.
Margaret J. Wallenburn, 94, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born Aug. 14, 1928 in Aberdeen, Wash. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Renee Wallenburn of Klamath Falls, Michael and Wynette Wallenburn of Grants Pass; daughter, Patti Wallenburn of Klamath Falls; sister, Dorothy Wallenburn of Klamath Falls; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Private family interment will take place at Eternal Hills Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read online at www.cascadecremations.com .
PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday 9/28/2022. Please see vicinity map here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris,...
Lane, Northern Klamath counties may experience intermittent smoke from Cedar Creek Fire
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire. The fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir because of their vicinity to the fire. In Oakridge,...
Pitcher, Katherine
Katherine "Katie" Margaret Pitcher passed away in the company of her family at her daughter's home in Canby, Oregon on September 18th, 2022. She was born in Lakeview, Oregon on October 31st, 1932. As the daughter of Irish immigrants, Hannah Guiney Cosgrove and Richard Cosgrove, Katie took pride in her Irish heritage. Growing up, she was a majorette and loved going to dances. Katie moved to Klamath Falls to attend OIT. In Klamath she also met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Pitcher. They got married in 1954 and started a family shortly after. Katie was a supportive mother who never criticized her children nor her grandchildren. She worked as a secretary in Klamath County Schools for over 30 years, including many years at Brixner Junior High, where a perk of the job was having some of her kids and grandkids as students. Dick passed away in 1986 and Katie never remarried. She enjoyed a full life in retirement, volunteering with the Democratic Party and hospital guild, participating in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Omicron Chapter, avidly following the news on MSNBC, playing her regular game of pinochle with the same group of friends, and traveling as much as possible-including trips to Ireland, Hawaii, New York City, Las Vegas, and Aruba. No matter the destination, she loved people-watching over a glass of chardonnay. Katie was devoted to her friends and family and made a point of being present for the milestones in the lives of her loved ones. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughters Patti Gish (Stan), Pam Buckley (Tom), Kristie Vashaw (Mike), Norma Mathis (John), sister JoAnna O'Sullivan, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Steven Pitcher, sister Julia Vinoski, sister Noreen Swingle, brother Patrick Cosgrove, and many beloved pets. The memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 28th at St. Pius Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Donations can be made to in Katherine's name.
Monroy, Kathaleen Marie
Kathaleen Monroy, 83, passed away in Spokane, Wash. on Sept. 16, 2022. She was born Aug. 22, 1939 in Baker, Ore. to Harold and Carol (Mattox) Pointer. Kathaleen worked as CNA in Eastern Oregon for more than 20 years. In the Klamath Basin, she worked at Wheeler's Farms in potato harvesting and then as a teacher's aid through foster grandparent program for local schools. She enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Jamaica, spending time with her kids and grandkids - especially camping, fishing and family barbecues. Kathaleen also liked country music, watching Perry Mason and other mysteries. Her family remembers her as having a kind heart. Survivors include her children, Elaine Bruner (David) of Klamath Falls, Christina Mayfield of Klamath Falls, Sheryl Slemp of Spokane, Wash., Willy Slemp of Klamath Falls; grandchildren, Nathan (Barbara) Bruner, Erin (Charles) Bland, Marissa (Travis) Fast, Joanna Bruner, Kristin Bruner, Amanda Darnell, Jesse Bogart, Brandon Bogart, Steven (Karina) Chelossi, Angelica Slemp, Willy Slemp, Jr., Timothy Slemp, Joey Slemp, Megan Slemp; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Jimmy (Nita) Pointer, Leslie Pointer, Lonnie Welks, Greta Mulkey, Kenneth Mulkey, Teri McCabe, Shirley Clarke, Randy Pointer, Billy Thompson, Kathaleen was preceded in death by her son, Billy Slemp; husband, Bernardino Monroy; and sisters, Charlotte, Ruth, Gloria, Mary Frances and Carol Jean. Viewing will be from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St., Klamath Falls. A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Sept. 24, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 330 Pine Grove Rd. in Klamath Falls. Condolences may be shared online at www.cascadecremations.com .
Welch, Loy Owen
Loy Owen Welch, 84, passed away in Medford, Oregon on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. Loy was born in Sprague River, Oregon in November 9,1937, to Byron and Olva Welch.After attending Sprague River schools, he moved with his family to Lakeview, Oregon when Loy was in the eighth grade.Loy attended Lakeview High School where he graduated in 1955. Loy married Jennie Mulkey in 1958 and were married for 47 years until Jennie passed away in 2006.Loy was preceded in in death by his parents, Byron and Olva, brothers, Edmon andElton (Tyke) as well as his wife Jennie. He is survived by his sister Clarene Lamon of Eugene, Oregon, as well as sisters-in-laws Pat Welch and Joan Welch both of Eugene, Oregon, and Darlene Mulkey Samples of Lakeview.Loy is also survived by his children, Daughter and son-in-law Karen and Rick Dollarhide of Eagle Point, Oregon, and Son and Daughter-in-law Keith and Tina Welch of Corvallis, Oregon, and his grandchildren Kory Welch, Corvallis, Oregon, Jordyn Dollarhide, Medford, Oregon, and Chad Dollarhide, Eugene, Oregon.He was also survived by his companion, Carol James of Medford. A celebration of life will be heldon Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12:00p.m.atthe Lakeview Elks Lodge. A luncheon will be served. Donations in Loy's honor can be made to Fremont Highlanders Ski Club, P.O. Box 1204, Lakeview, Oregon 97630 or a .
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
Adams, Roger H.
Roger H. Adams, 69, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born Feb. 12, 1953 in Christiansburg, Virg. He moved to Klamath Falls in 1996. Roger married Linda Long in Virginia City, Nev. on July 7, 1999. He worked at Columbia Forest Products for 19 years, retiring in 2016. Survivors include his wife, Linda of Klamath Falls; daughters, Katy Akers-McClanahan, Kelly Adams; son, Josh Adams; step-daughter, Tracy Clegg; grandchildren, Nick, Tyler, Ryan, Reid, Emily, Payton and Kiros. Private interment at Klamath Memorial Park. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
Nov. 15th deadline set to apply for Klamath County Cultural Coalition grant funds
The Klamath County Cultural Coalition recently received new funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust for the 2022 grant application. Grants to support cultural activities in Klamath County are being offered by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. Grants not exceeding $2,000 will be awarded through a competitive application process.
