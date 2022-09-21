Read full article on original website
Related
Lions rookie report: Underwhelming day in Week 3 for the 2022 draft class
The Detroit Lions played a hard-nosed game against the Minnesota Vikings but couldn’t pull out a win. Unfortunately, they were also without much of their rookie class. Only three rookies took snaps for Detroit against Minnesota and none of them made much of a splash. While he didn’t make...
High school football: What we learned in Week 6
As predicted, the top high school football teams are rising to the top as we approach crunch time for league championships. Top-notch performances from last Friday perfectly set up two of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the season. As the late great NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said, “They are who we thought they were.” In the Northern Lakes League, perennial powerhouses Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg both took care of business to set up an epic clash in Whitehouse. The undefeated Generals (6-0, 3-0) host Perrysburg (5-1, 3-0) in what will surely be a packed and electric Schaller Memorial Stadium. In the Northern Buckeye Conference, preseason favorite Elmwood (6-0, 3-0 NBC) travels to fellow unbeaten Eastwood (6-0, 3-0) on Friday night for what will likely decide the 2022 title.
Pacers GM says that Myles Turner will be on the roster come opening night
Myles Turner won't be traded prior to the NBA season.
Comments / 0