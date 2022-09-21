As predicted, the top high school football teams are rising to the top as we approach crunch time for league championships. Top-notch performances from last Friday perfectly set up two of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the season. As the late great NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said, “They are who we thought they were.” In the Northern Lakes League, perennial powerhouses Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg both took care of business to set up an epic clash in Whitehouse. The undefeated Generals (6-0, 3-0) host Perrysburg (5-1, 3-0) in what will surely be a packed and electric Schaller Memorial Stadium. In the Northern Buckeye Conference, preseason favorite Elmwood (6-0, 3-0 NBC) travels to fellow unbeaten Eastwood (6-0, 3-0) on Friday night for what will likely decide the 2022 title.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO