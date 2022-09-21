ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

algonaradio.com

Gas Leak Repaired, Residents Should be able to Return Soon

–The gas leak that forced a number of Algona residents to leave their homes Thursday has been repaired. Algona City Administrator Jacob Tjaden says the leak occurred near the intersection of Phillips and Elm Streets Thursday afternoon. Tjaden says while the leak has been stopped, the process of getting residents...
ALGONA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change

The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
STORM LAKE, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1

It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa

(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa door and window factory closes

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
LAKE MILLS, IA
KIMT

Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
LAKE MILLS, IA
algonaradio.com

“Last Call Before Fall” Set for Saturday

–Area residents are invited to participate in an event for all ages Saturday afternoon in downtown Algona. Algona Chamber of Commerce Director Vicki Mallory spoke with KLGA’s Al Lauck about the “Last Call before Fall”event that is being held instead of the “Taste of Algona”.
ALGONA, IA
KCCI.com

A known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort...
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa

(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged In Fort Dodge After Shots Fired, Police Chase

(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Minnesota man is facing charges after Fort Dodge Police say he threatened to shoot up a residence, and then ran from police. Forty-one-year-old Archester Rodgers of Prior Lake, Minnesota is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River

(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
algonaradio.com

Area Men Charged with Violating Probation after Recent Arrests

–A pair of area men were taken into custody earlier this week in Kossuth County after allegedly violating their probation. Online court records show that 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker of Algona was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury and 1st Degree Harassment. He eventually reached a plea agreement, for which he received a short prison sentence and 5 years of probation.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Body found in Iowa river identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube

HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
HARTLEY, IA

