Read full article on original website
Related
algonaradio.com
Gas Leak Repaired, Residents Should be able to Return Soon
–The gas leak that forced a number of Algona residents to leave their homes Thursday has been repaired. Algona City Administrator Jacob Tjaden says the leak occurred near the intersection of Phillips and Elm Streets Thursday afternoon. Tjaden says while the leak has been stopped, the process of getting residents...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
KCCI.com
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
stormlakeradio.com
Eye Clinic With Offices in the Area Notifies Patients of Potential Security Breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state including area counties, is warning patients of a security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic's website indicates there's no evidence patients' personal information was accessed or has been misused, but...
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
algonaradio.com
“Last Call Before Fall” Set for Saturday
–Area residents are invited to participate in an event for all ages Saturday afternoon in downtown Algona. Algona Chamber of Commerce Director Vicki Mallory spoke with KLGA’s Al Lauck about the “Last Call before Fall”event that is being held instead of the “Taste of Algona”.
KCCI.com
A known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort...
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
iheart.com
Man Charged In Fort Dodge After Shots Fired, Police Chase
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Minnesota man is facing charges after Fort Dodge Police say he threatened to shoot up a residence, and then ran from police. Forty-one-year-old Archester Rodgers of Prior Lake, Minnesota is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River
(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
algonaradio.com
Area Men Charged with Violating Probation after Recent Arrests
–A pair of area men were taken into custody earlier this week in Kossuth County after allegedly violating their probation. Online court records show that 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker of Algona was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury and 1st Degree Harassment. He eventually reached a plea agreement, for which he received a short prison sentence and 5 years of probation.
2 Storm Lake 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Comments / 0