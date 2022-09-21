Read full article on original website
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
Judge, Walz administration clash over Feeding Our Future payments
A Ramsey County judge late Friday chided Gov. Tim Walz for saying the judge had ordered state education officials to continue making payments to Feeding Our Future, the organization federal prosecutors say defrauded taxpayers out of $250 million in COVID-19 funds. In an extraordinary statement, the Minnesota Judicial Branch said...
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
Tribal state relations director discusses sovereignty, communication with Minnesota agencies
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced this month the promotion of Patina Park to executive director of tribal state relations, where she will continue to serve as a direct link between the state’s 11 tribal nations and tribal communities. In 2021, state government officials put...
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo
Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.
730,000 Minnesotans eligible for federal student loan relief
(Undated) -- Nearly 730-thousand Minnesotans are eligible for federal student loan relief. A recent announcement from the White House shows how many student loan borrowers are eligible in each state with the controversial plan. In Minnesota it's 729-thousand-700 borrowers that can get ten-thousand dollars in student loan relief. The White House also says there are 416-thousand-300 Pell borrowers in Minnesota eligible for up to 20-thousand dollars in relief.
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing
A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
Minnesota Department of Health audit finds general compliance, with some issues
A new report out Wednesday from the Office of the Legislative Auditor found that the state health department “generally had adequate internal controls to ensure compliance” with legal requirements related to COVID-19 grants. However, the office said the Minnesota Department of Health did fall short in some areas,...
Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
