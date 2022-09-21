ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Added to Coaching Staff

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota women's hockey head coach Brad Frost has rounded out the Gopher bench with a familiar face ahead of the 2022-23 season with the promotion of Jessica Scott to assistant coach. Scott has served as the program's Director of Operations since joining the Gophers in 2019.
Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night. Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis

These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In

(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis

This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
