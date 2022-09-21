Read full article on original website
Gophers debut in college football polls after beating Michigan State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is ranked in the top-25 for the first time in nearly two years after the Gophers pounded Michigan State, 34-7, in East Lansing on Saturday. The Gophers improved to 4-0 on the season, and have out-scored their four opponents by a combined...
Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game
Gunfire outside the Richfield High School football stadium during a game between the Richfield Spartans and the Kennedy Eagles of Bloomington Friday evening left two people injured. Bring Me The News can confirm that the game was called in the 4th quarter as police responded to the scene. The game...
Two gunshots disrupt Minnesota high school football game
Bloomington Kennedy-Richfield was stopped and Spartan Stadium was evacuated
Scott Added to Coaching Staff
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota women's hockey head coach Brad Frost has rounded out the Gopher bench with a familiar face ahead of the 2022-23 season with the promotion of Jessica Scott to assistant coach. Scott has served as the program's Director of Operations since joining the Gophers in 2019.
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube
Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night. Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting
Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
Gunfire leaves two injured outside Richfield high school football game
Two people were injured in a shooting during the fourth quarter of the Richfield High School homecoming football game Friday night. A livestream video shows players, coaches, and fans running seconds after hearing the shots.
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis
These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In
(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Two minors arrested in connection to Richfield homecoming shooting
The Richfield Police Department shared on Sunday morning that two arrests had been made in connection to the Friday night shooting at the Richfield homecoming football game.
Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis
This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
