Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
Who Wrote the Bible?
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus
Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.
Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia
A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
Happy Rosh Hashanah, the Biblical meaning behind it and what it means for you.
Happy New Year(Shutterstock) Half of the Bible is about the lives and times of the Nation of Israel. Though I do not ascribe to the belief that the ‘Hebrew’ Scriptures (Old Testament) has paramount concern for today’s faithful in comparison to the ‘New Testament’ (see my book: ‘Knowing God and Jesus, a Study in Scripture – Love, Faith and Hope’ for a more thorough examination of why Jesus fulfilled the old law), most Christian’s still cling to the idea that the old Hebrew law applies just as strongly to today’s life.
10 Bible verses for youth and millennials
The Bible is full of inspiring messages for millennials, young adults and youth. Continue reading to see our 10 recommended verses.
The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles
I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible
Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
There’s a devilish, damnation-worthy idea at the heart of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, writer-director Adamma Ebo’s satire about the pastor and first lady of a Southern Baptist mega-church who scramble to reclaim their past glory—and keep their marriage alive—after a scandal sends their congregation scattering. Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the staggeringly charismatic pastor of Atlanta’s Wander to Greater Paths Baptist Church, is the source of all the trouble, having instigated more than one illicit affair. But it’s his dutiful wife, Trinitie (Regina Hall), who’s left to do most of the heavy lifting. She’s chosen to stand by her husband’s side, facing up to his misdeeds and trying to clean up his messes, even as he peacocks around in his expensive suits, readying himself for his public redemption.
External Biblical Sources That Try To Justify the Existence of Jesus
Historical texts from After Christ's era justify his existence.Falco/Pixabay. Many historians and theologists agree that there are huge gaps in the biblical literature that is used as justification or hard evidence for Jesus' existence. It is not just texts from the biblical era, but also many from the AD era that is contradicting themselves in the information or simply missing context to actually define who it is referring to.
National Coffee Day: 9 fun facts about coffee
For many of us, it’s hard to imagine starting our day without coffee. So grab a mug and sip away as you read these nine things to know on Sept. 29, National Coffee Day. 1. Coffee drinking started in the Middle East. The earliest evidence of drinking coffee is...
Dennis Prager announces next book 'Deuteronomy' with reason-based approach to the Bible
Renowned conservative radio host Dennis Prager has announced the next book in the nationally bestselling "Rational Bible" series, titled "Deuteronomy: God, Blessings, and Curses." Considered the fruit of Prager’s forty years teaching people of various faiths—or no faith at all, the book from Regnery Faith publishing examines the relevancy of...
