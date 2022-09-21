Button mushrooms (Agaricus bisporus) are grown commercially on a specialized substrate that is usually prepared from wheat straw and poultry manure in a microbially-mediated composting process. The quality and yield of the mushroom crop depends critically on the quality of this composted substrate, but details of the microbial community responsible for compost production have only emerged recently. Here we report a detailed study of microbial succession during mushroom compost production (wetting, thermophilic, pasteurization/conditioning, spawn run). The wetting and thermophilic phases were characterized by a rapid succession of bacterial and fungal communities, with maximum diversity at the high heat stage. Pasteurization/conditioning selected for a more stable community dominated by the thermophilic actinomycete Mycothermus thermophilus and a range of bacterial taxa including Pseudoxanthomonas taiwanensis and other Proteobacteria. These taxa decreased during spawn run and may be acting as a direct source of nutrition for the proliferating Agaricus mycelium, which has previously been shown to use microbial biomass in the compost for growth. Comparison of bacterial communities at five geographically separated composting yards in south-eastern Australia revealed similarities in microbial succession during composting, although the dominant bacterial taxa varied among sites. This suggests that specific microbial taxa or combinations of taxa may provide useful biomarkers of compost quality and may be applied as predictive markers of mushroom crop yield and quality.

