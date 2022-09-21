Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
Nature.com
Metabolic pathway assembly using docking domains from type I cis-AT polyketide synthases
Engineered metabolic pathways in microbial cell factories often have no natural organization and have challenging flux imbalances, leading to low biocatalytic efficiency. Modular polyketide synthases (PKSs) are multienzyme complexes that synthesize polyketide products via an assembly line thiotemplate mechanism. Here, we develop a strategy named mimic PKS enzyme assembly line (mPKSeal) that assembles key cascade enzymes to enhance biocatalytic efficiency and increase target production by recruiting cascade enzymes tagged with docking domains from type I cis-AT PKS. We apply this strategy to the astaxanthin biosynthetic pathway in engineered Escherichia coli for multienzyme assembly to increase astaxanthin production by 2.4-fold. The docking pairs, from the same PKSs or those from different cis-AT PKSs evidently belonging to distinct classes, are effective enzyme assembly tools for increasing astaxanthin production. This study addresses the challenge of cascade catalytic efficiency and highlights the potential for engineering enzyme assembly.
Phys.org
Researchers create synthetic rocks to better understand how increasingly sought-after rare earth elements form
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have shed new light on the formation of increasingly precious rare earth elements (REEs) by creating synthetic rocks and testing their responses to varying environmental conditions. REEs are used in electronic devices and green energy technologies, from smartphones to e-cars. The findings, just published in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nature.com
Dynamics of microbial community and enzyme activities during preparation of Agaricus bisporus compost substrate
Button mushrooms (Agaricus bisporus) are grown commercially on a specialized substrate that is usually prepared from wheat straw and poultry manure in a microbially-mediated composting process. The quality and yield of the mushroom crop depends critically on the quality of this composted substrate, but details of the microbial community responsible for compost production have only emerged recently. Here we report a detailed study of microbial succession during mushroom compost production (wetting, thermophilic, pasteurization/conditioning, spawn run). The wetting and thermophilic phases were characterized by a rapid succession of bacterial and fungal communities, with maximum diversity at the high heat stage. Pasteurization/conditioning selected for a more stable community dominated by the thermophilic actinomycete Mycothermus thermophilus and a range of bacterial taxa including Pseudoxanthomonas taiwanensis and other Proteobacteria. These taxa decreased during spawn run and may be acting as a direct source of nutrition for the proliferating Agaricus mycelium, which has previously been shown to use microbial biomass in the compost for growth. Comparison of bacterial communities at five geographically separated composting yards in south-eastern Australia revealed similarities in microbial succession during composting, although the dominant bacterial taxa varied among sites. This suggests that specific microbial taxa or combinations of taxa may provide useful biomarkers of compost quality and may be applied as predictive markers of mushroom crop yield and quality.
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
South Africa's Paramount receives orders for Mwari aircraft
PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private South African defence firm Paramount Aerospace Industries has received orders for nine of its Mwari aircraft - the first military aircraft to be designed and built in the country in nearly two decades, the company said on Wednesday.
