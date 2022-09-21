Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report
Manufacturing firms are having to compete with top City banks and leading innovation companies to hire workers with digital and technical skills, according to a new report.Make UK said its study showed the digitalisation of production processes has accelerated in recent months, leaving companies “desperate” to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts.A survey of 180 manufacturers found that three in five have plans to recruit engineering technicians and production and process engineers, while one in four were looking to hire data analysts.Government must ensure that the revised Shortage Occupation List is in place as soon as possible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
Afraid of Being Fired? Consider Working a ‘Forever Job’ with the Federal Government
According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 6 million Americans who are unemployed. Though that's still less than pandemic levels, it's not exactly...
Comments / 0