Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
The Independent

Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report

Manufacturing firms are having to compete with top City banks and leading innovation companies to hire workers with digital and technical skills, according to a new report.Make UK said its study showed the digitalisation of production processes has accelerated in recent months, leaving companies “desperate” to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts.A survey of 180 manufacturers found that three in five have plans to recruit engineering technicians and production and process engineers, while one in four were looking to hire data analysts.Government must ensure that the revised Shortage Occupation List is in place as soon as possible...
