Truckers host state-ranked Bellevue in Lake opener

NORWALK — There are many ways to describe a scouting report for one of the area’s premier teams.

But sometimes, it’s not that difficult.

When the Norwalk football team entertains state-ranked and perennial contender Bellevue this Friday in the SBC Lake opener, the game plan is obvious: Stop quarterback Jax Lapata.

Easier said than done, however.

The Division IV No. 15-ranked Redmen (4-1) will ride the legs and arm of Lapata when they face the Truckers (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Contractors Stadium.

Lapata is 37-of-55 passing (67 percent) for 632 yards and four touchdowns in five weeks. He’s also ran 106 times for 489 yards and 6 TDs for an offense that is averaging 26 points per game.

“Jax is their guy,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “He’s their leading rusher, passer, and actually — he’s their No. 1 tackler (36) on defense, too. But he’s surrounded by a lot of great players around him, as this is another quality team under Coach (Ed) Nasonti.”

Tyler Ray has 31 catches for 585 yards with 4 TDs for Bellevue, while Ashton Martin has seven catches for 167 yards and a pair of TDs. Brody Horn adds 165 yards and 3 TDs on 19 attempts.

“They run a great system,” Fox aid. “But it all starts with Lapata, and we have to be able to slow him down. Once they get rolling, they are a difficult offense to stop.”

Like Norwalk, the Redmen have faced a challenging schedule that includes close wins over Port Clinton (3-2) and Edison (3-2), along with a convincing 24-9 win at Shelby (4-1).

Bellevue’s lone loss was a 28-12 setback on Aug. 26 vs. Div. III No. 5-ranked Canfield (4-1).

Bellevue is allowing 14.4 points per game. The Redmen are coming off a 46-0 win at Toledo Start last Friday, which also served as Nasonti’s 250th win in his 32nd year as head coach of his alma mater.

“They’ve done a great job this year on defense, too,” Fox said. “They’ve given up 20-plus points in some of their games, but their quality of opponents also had a lot to do with that. But truthfully, it’s a Coach Nasonti defense. They are very sound.

“They don’t do anything fancy or complicated … they just fly to the football, they tackle well and do everything fundamentally correct,” he added. “For us, we have to try to take advantage of any mistakes they have, but we have to manage our game and do our thing. That would make things a lot better.”

For Norwalk, junior running back Jarren McLendon has ran the ball 123 times for 762 yards (6.2 average) and 4 TDs. McLendon leads the SBC Lake in rushing at the midway point of the season.

Payne Flores adds 33 rush attempts for 251 yards and 2 TDs. Flores was the quarterback (34-of-72, 294 yards) through the first four games. He shifted to receiver and running back — as was the original 2022 plan — for the return of junior Ryan Fox (10-of-18, 67 yards) at the QB position last week.

Ben Rothhaar, who has 27 catches for 264 yards and a TD, leads the SBC Lake with 66 tackles, and has recovered two fumbles. Grant Maloney has 33 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery at linebacker.

Also for the Truckers, Connor Livingston has 21 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, while Cohen Klausing has 21 tackles, and David Garcia has 17 tackles and one sack.

Norwalk is coming off a 34-0 loss at home last week against Edison. Little went right for the Truckers from start to finish. Things won’t get any easier in an SBC Lake that again features four teams that are 4-1 through five games.

“For us, going forward, we had to flush last week and move on,” Fox said. “We know Edison played a great game, and we did not. There’s no bones about it. From top to bottom, they took it to us and we know that. But the kids have done a great job this week of flushing that, prepping and putting the work in.

“We’ve made some adjustments and are trying to get healthier as much as we can,” he added. “But we learn. You learn what you have to do after a loss like that. At the same time, you also have to quickly move forward and not obsess on how last week went.”