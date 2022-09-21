ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Truckers host state-ranked Bellevue in Lake opener

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWNXv_0i4zIOG900

NORWALK — There are many ways to describe a scouting report for one of the area’s premier teams.

But sometimes, it’s not that difficult.

When the Norwalk football team entertains state-ranked and perennial contender Bellevue this Friday in the SBC Lake opener, the game plan is obvious: Stop quarterback Jax Lapata.

Easier said than done, however.

The Division IV No. 15-ranked Redmen (4-1) will ride the legs and arm of Lapata when they face the Truckers (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Contractors Stadium.

Lapata is 37-of-55 passing (67 percent) for 632 yards and four touchdowns in five weeks. He’s also ran 106 times for 489 yards and 6 TDs for an offense that is averaging 26 points per game.

“Jax is their guy,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “He’s their leading rusher, passer, and actually — he’s their No. 1 tackler (36) on defense, too. But he’s surrounded by a lot of great players around him, as this is another quality team under Coach (Ed) Nasonti.”

Tyler Ray has 31 catches for 585 yards with 4 TDs for Bellevue, while Ashton Martin has seven catches for 167 yards and a pair of TDs. Brody Horn adds 165 yards and 3 TDs on 19 attempts.

“They run a great system,” Fox aid. “But it all starts with Lapata, and we have to be able to slow him down. Once they get rolling, they are a difficult offense to stop.”

Like Norwalk, the Redmen have faced a challenging schedule that includes close wins over Port Clinton (3-2) and Edison (3-2), along with a convincing 24-9 win at Shelby (4-1).

Bellevue’s lone loss was a 28-12 setback on Aug. 26 vs. Div. III No. 5-ranked Canfield (4-1).

Bellevue is allowing 14.4 points per game. The Redmen are coming off a 46-0 win at Toledo Start last Friday, which also served as Nasonti’s 250th win in his 32nd year as head coach of his alma mater.

“They’ve done a great job this year on defense, too,” Fox said. “They’ve given up 20-plus points in some of their games, but their quality of opponents also had a lot to do with that. But truthfully, it’s a Coach Nasonti defense. They are very sound.

“They don’t do anything fancy or complicated … they just fly to the football, they tackle well and do everything fundamentally correct,” he added. “For us, we have to try to take advantage of any mistakes they have, but we have to manage our game and do our thing. That would make things a lot better.”

For Norwalk, junior running back Jarren McLendon has ran the ball 123 times for 762 yards (6.2 average) and 4 TDs. McLendon leads the SBC Lake in rushing at the midway point of the season.

Payne Flores adds 33 rush attempts for 251 yards and 2 TDs. Flores was the quarterback (34-of-72, 294 yards) through the first four games. He shifted to receiver and running back — as was the original 2022 plan — for the return of junior Ryan Fox (10-of-18, 67 yards) at the QB position last week.

Ben Rothhaar, who has 27 catches for 264 yards and a TD, leads the SBC Lake with 66 tackles, and has recovered two fumbles. Grant Maloney has 33 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery at linebacker.

Also for the Truckers, Connor Livingston has 21 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, while Cohen Klausing has 21 tackles, and David Garcia has 17 tackles and one sack.

Norwalk is coming off a 34-0 loss at home last week against Edison. Little went right for the Truckers from start to finish. Things won’t get any easier in an SBC Lake that again features four teams that are 4-1 through five games.

“For us, going forward, we had to flush last week and move on,” Fox said. “We know Edison played a great game, and we did not. There’s no bones about it. From top to bottom, they took it to us and we know that. But the kids have done a great job this week of flushing that, prepping and putting the work in.

“We’ve made some adjustments and are trying to get healthier as much as we can,” he added. “But we learn. You learn what you have to do after a loss like that. At the same time, you also have to quickly move forward and not obsess on how last week went.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Norwalk, OH
Sports
Bellevue, OH
Football
Norwalk, OH
Football
City
Norwalk, OH
Bellevue, OH
Sports
City
Shelby, OH
City
Canfield, OH
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Division Iv No#Lapata#Clos
Galion Inquirer

Crestline man found deceased

CRESTLINE — Since this update, Crestline Police have been able to notify the family of the Crestline man, according to an update on their Facebook page. Officers were dispatched to 705 High Street in Crestline, Ohio 44827 in reference to doing a well being check on the occupant of that home. Upon Arrival, Officers checked the home and found a deceased male laying inside, and it appears as if this individual had been deceased for a lengthy period of time.
CRESTLINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

What’s happening to Top Thrill Dragster?

SANDUSKY – The future of Cedar Point’s mega-coaster Top Thrill Dragster remains up in the air, even after the amusement park announced weeks ago that the ride was being retired. Retired, of course, doesn’t always mean no longer working. It could mean working in a different way.
SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
MAUMEE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
159
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy