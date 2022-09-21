Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
Questlove to Executive Produce Documentary on Legendary Hip-Hop Producer J Dilla
The Oscar-winning Questlove will serve as an executive producer on an upcoming documentary about J Dilla, the hip-hop producer that the Roots drummer previously proclaimed was “the music god that music gods and music experts and music lovers worship.” Dilla Time, made in cooperation with James “J. Dilla” Yancey’s estate, will be “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation” of the influential Detroit-born artist, who died at the age of 32 in 2006 of a rare blood disease. “Explaining musical genius is my mission. To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on...
TMZ.com
LL Cool J Rips DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers 'Dusty'
LL Cool J is coming to the defense of hip hop's pioneers ... as he blows a gasket over DJ Akademiks calling older rappers "dusty," and not as rich as the new generation of artists. In a fiery Instagram Live, LL picked apart Akademiks' stance -- noting how music fans...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Watch Ari Lennox Deliver ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Medley on ‘Fallon’
Dreamville singer Ari Lennox appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday to perform a medley of tracks from her just-released LP Age/Sex/Location. Lennox delivered the opening track “POF” and “Waste My Time” from her acclaimed second LP, the follow-up to her 2019 Dreamville debut Shea Butter Baby. Rolling Stone recently called Age/Sex/Location Lennox’s “best work to date” in our review of the LP, the R&B singer’s second album on rapper J. Cole’s label. “Yes, this is a real, honest-to-God soul singer: no autotune effects, no flattening croon that approximates laptop software, no double-time rhythm meant to approximate a rapper’s inflections,” Rolling Stone wrote. “Lennox isn’t a traditionalist, though, and her music feels utterly modern. Much like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey — both of whom guest on Age/Sex/Location — Jazmine Sullivan and others, Lennox represents a thriving R&B community.” More from Rolling StoneWatch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Perform 'Face Down in the Moment' on 'Fallon'Cameron Diaz Talks Return to Acting: 'I Just Fell Back Into It'Watch Bruce Springsteen, Jann Wenner Talk Origins of Rolling StoneBest of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward ‘Serenade’ Series
Femme It Forward, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced its next set of Serenade shows. Under the umbrella that “men celebrate women too,” Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, New Edition’s Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day, Donell Jones, and Musiq Soulchild are among the music acts set to headline a series of upcoming shows across various U.S. cities. More from VIBE.comDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle DebateWatch Boyz II Men Hilariously Fumble The Bag On 'Celebrity Family Feud'Ne-Yo Calls "Bullsh*t" On Those Who've Cancelled R. Kelly's Music “We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle
It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
Price Still Up: Starz Network Orders Pilot For Fat Joe Talk Series
Fat Joe’s stock continues to rise in the media game. Starz has green lighted a talk show series featuring the veteran MC. As per Variety magazine the “Lean Back’ rapper will soon get a solo shot at truly becoming Joeprah. Billed as a “genre-busting series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with an elevated […] The post Price Still Up: Starz Network Orders Pilot For Fat Joe Talk Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Drops Diddy Marriage Hint: ‘Y’all Don’t Know What We Have Going On'
Yung Miami doesn’t have marriage plans yet, but she isn’t ruling out the idea of Diddy putting a ring on it in the future. In a new interview with POPSUGAR, the City Girls star discussed her high-profile relationship with the Bad Boy mogul, which has been feeding the curiosity of music fans and media outlets alike since last summer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
‘The Crown’ Gets November Premiere Date After Sensitive Behind-The-Scenes Discussions Following Death Of Queen
The fifth season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix beginning November 9, the streamer said Saturday. The drama was always scheduled to launch on the streamer that month, but following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 there has been acute sensitivity at Netflix about how to proceed. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Protocols were instigated back in 2016, before The Crown first debuted, about how to manage transmission in the event of the much-loved monarch’s passing. Peter Morgan, the Emmy-winning drama’s creator, and Stephen Daldry, an executive producer, were...
Pharoah Sanders, legendary jazz musician, dies at 81
Revered American jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders died Saturday morning in Los Angeles at 81.
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: A Tribe Called Quest Dropped Their Sophomore LP ‘Low End Theory’ 31 Years Ago
On this date in 1991, Queens emcees Q-Tip, and the late Phife Dawg, along with their DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad, formally known as A Tribe Called Quest, released the group’s second full-length studio album Low End Theory. The sophomore jinx did not come into play with this project from...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
