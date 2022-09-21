ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra Classic: This crypto exchange CEO endures the heat of LUNC’s 1.2% burn

After months of waiting, Terra Classic [LUNC] developers finally rolled out the 1.2% tax burn protocol. The rollout did manage to attract the interest of the crypto community. Furthermore, several exchanges came in support of LUNC by implementing the burn off-chain. However, the crypto community was majorly interested in finding...
Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details

Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price

At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.

Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
What the SEC’s 2019 statement has to do with Coinbase’s $350 million lawsuit

U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is in the news again. And this time, the exchange faces a lawsuit filed by Veritaseum Capital LLC over an alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, claims that Coinbase infringed a patent held by Reggie Middleton, founder of Veritaseum Capital.
Can Waves manage another bounce to $4.2 after its recent setback

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin rose to $19.5k, and the bearish order block it registered on lower timeframes has spurned the advances of the bulls. Downside targets include $17.8k. If Bitcoin fell...
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend

Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
DOGE’s >7 billion market cap may be obstructing a bullish comeback as per…

Financial guru and wealth management expert, Michael Gayed, was of the opinion that Dogecoin’s [DOGE] current market is an obstacle to reviving the bull market. According to him, a $7 billion market cap for the meme cryptocurrency should not be existing in a bear market condition. At press time,...
Cardano runs into a resistance zone, can ADA traders anticipate a pullback

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The Vasil upgrade was announced to be a success by IOHK. This upgrade “will bring significant performance & capability enhancements”, and IOHK described it as the most ambitious program of work they’ve undertaken.
Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’

Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
Why Polkadot intraday traders can look for shorting opportunities

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. USDT Dominance is a metric of the share of the crypto market cap held by USDT. In the past two weeks, this metric was in an uptrend. This showed market participants increasingly choosing to hold the USDT stablecoin rather than any crypto asset, and highlighted periods of selling pressure.
Bitcoin [BTC] downtrend continues but is it right time to go short

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fears that the Federal Reserve does not yet have inflation under control were confirmed over the past two days. Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell signaled further pain could be in store as the fight against inflation saw interest rates undergo yet another hike of 75 bps (0.75%).
Ethereum: Post-Merge opportunity costs have this to say about ETH

On 15 September, Ethereum underwent the much-anticipated Merge. The feat demonstrated the exceptional skills of the devs contributing to Ethereum’s code and vision. However, despite the hype associated with the network, the question is – Did the outcome match its set goal(s)?. Opportunity costs intact. The Merge involved...
