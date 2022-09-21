Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic: This crypto exchange CEO endures the heat of LUNC’s 1.2% burn
After months of waiting, Terra Classic [LUNC] developers finally rolled out the 1.2% tax burn protocol. The rollout did manage to attract the interest of the crypto community. Furthermore, several exchanges came in support of LUNC by implementing the burn off-chain. However, the crypto community was majorly interested in finding...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin ETP set to debut on European stock exchange- Decoding details
Toronto-based Valour Inc. (formerly known as DeFi Technologies Inc.) is set to debut its Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt, Germany’s largest stock exchange. About the company. According to the press release, Valour Inc. was founded in 2019 and is the first and...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
ambcrypto.com
Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price
At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
ambcrypto.com
Amber Group launches WhaleFin in Japan following acquisition of DeCurret Inc.
Having been acquired by Amber Group, DeCurret Inc, changes its name to ‘Amber Japan K.K.’. DeCurret Inc., a Crypto-Asset Exchange Service Provider (CAESP) registered with Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), today announced that it has changed its company name to “Amber Japan K.K.” (hereinafter referred to as “Amber Japan”) following the completion of its acquisition by leading global digital asset company, Amber Group. In line with the completed acquisition and its name change, the company will be launching Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, WhaleFin, in Japan.
ambcrypto.com
What the SEC’s 2019 statement has to do with Coinbase’s $350 million lawsuit
U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is in the news again. And this time, the exchange faces a lawsuit filed by Veritaseum Capital LLC over an alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, claims that Coinbase infringed a patent held by Reggie Middleton, founder of Veritaseum Capital.
ambcrypto.com
Can Waves manage another bounce to $4.2 after its recent setback
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin rose to $19.5k, and the bearish order block it registered on lower timeframes has spurned the advances of the bulls. Downside targets include $17.8k. If Bitcoin fell...
ambcrypto.com
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why Ethereum traders may witness short-term gains this weekend
Ethereum [ETH], at the time of writing, was exchanging hands at $1,341. As of 22 September, the alt concluded a 30% retracement from its September high of $1,789. A far cry from what many investors expected from its most important month of the year. On the bright side, the alt was trading at a steeper discount and flashing recovery rally signs.
ambcrypto.com
DOGE’s >7 billion market cap may be obstructing a bullish comeback as per…
Financial guru and wealth management expert, Michael Gayed, was of the opinion that Dogecoin’s [DOGE] current market is an obstacle to reviving the bull market. According to him, a $7 billion market cap for the meme cryptocurrency should not be existing in a bear market condition. At press time,...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano runs into a resistance zone, can ADA traders anticipate a pullback
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The Vasil upgrade was announced to be a success by IOHK. This upgrade “will bring significant performance & capability enhancements”, and IOHK described it as the most ambitious program of work they’ve undertaken.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s ongoing price plunge can be a result of this ‘ghost from ETH’s past’
Ethereum’s [ETH] circulating supply has dropped considerable since the much-awaited Merge. According to data from ultra sound money, the supply of the leading altcoin has increased by just 5,000 and an annualized inflation rate of 0.19% since 15 September. Data from the same source revealed that if a PoW...
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap: Why Ethereum whales are not the agents needed for a ‘twist of fate’
Uniswap [UNI] broke into the top cryptocurrencies held by the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales lately. According to prominent whale tracker, WhaleStats, UNI, shook off competition from other smart contracts protocol to gain the position. Additionally, the automated liquidity protocol was also part of the smart contracts most used by...
ambcrypto.com
Are governments all for flexibility when regulating crypto? The answer is…
California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that sought to license and regulate crypto. Assembly Bill 2269 was introduced by AssemblyMan Timothy Grayson. However, the bill was subjected to heavy criticism by the crypto community. The bill, when passed on 30 August, had full majority and received 71 yes...
ambcrypto.com
Why Polkadot intraday traders can look for shorting opportunities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. USDT Dominance is a metric of the share of the crypto market cap held by USDT. In the past two weeks, this metric was in an uptrend. This showed market participants increasingly choosing to hold the USDT stablecoin rather than any crypto asset, and highlighted periods of selling pressure.
ambcrypto.com
ENS: Why there’s more to the story than a hike in .eth domain name registrations
According to Dune Analytics, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has recorded a spike in registrations so far this month. Here, it’s worth pointing out that this uptick comes on the back of tremendous growth logged across the month of August. The reasons behind the same are not far-fetched by any...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s bull run seems unlikely if DOT continues relying only on this activity
Polkadot [DOT]‘s Twitter news handle, Polkadot Insider, posted an interesting update on 23 September 2022. As per the update, development activity contributors performance on the network in the last seven days witnessed an upward trend. DOT traded as high as $50 in 2021, but the ongoing scenario in the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] downtrend continues but is it right time to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fears that the Federal Reserve does not yet have inflation under control were confirmed over the past two days. Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell signaled further pain could be in store as the fight against inflation saw interest rates undergo yet another hike of 75 bps (0.75%).
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Post-Merge opportunity costs have this to say about ETH
On 15 September, Ethereum underwent the much-anticipated Merge. The feat demonstrated the exceptional skills of the devs contributing to Ethereum’s code and vision. However, despite the hype associated with the network, the question is – Did the outcome match its set goal(s)?. Opportunity costs intact. The Merge involved...
