Economy

Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble

The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. Kakuei Tanaka's mission to normalize relations with China just two months after taking office was a huge gamble, his daughter, Makiko Tanaka, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the historic communique that Tanaka signed with his counterpart, Zhou Enlai. The then-prime minister told his daughter before his departure that he...
POLITICS
techaiapp.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.
CELL PHONES

