Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Macau casino shares soar after China allows tour groups after more than 2.5 years
HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Macau casino operators were set to soar between 5-13% percent on Monday morning after the city's leader said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travellers and permit group tours, key catalysts which are likely to drive an increase of visits to the world's biggest gambling hub.
Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble
The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. Kakuei Tanaka's mission to normalize relations with China just two months after taking office was a huge gamble, his daughter, Makiko Tanaka, said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the historic communique that Tanaka signed with his counterpart, Zhou Enlai. The then-prime minister told his daughter before his departure that he...
Sterling plunges to all-time low as fiscal plan spurs investor exodus
TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techaiapp.com
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.
techaiapp.com
Prime Early Access Sale – dates leak for Amazon’s Prime Day 2 deals event
We’ve heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
Comments / 0