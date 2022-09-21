Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco, ‘Meet Cute’ Director on How Peacock Film Tells a “Different,” “More Honest” Romance
Peacock’s Meet Cute might seem like merely a familiar mashup of time-loop films and romantic comedies but for star Kaley Cuoco and director Alex Lehmann, there were enough fresh elements for them to take a chance on the project. “We’ve seen romantic comedies and time travel; we’ve done all of that. There was something about this that was unique,” Cuoco told The Hollywood Reporter at Meet Cute‘s New York premiere last week. “And when I heard Pete [Davidson] was attached, I was like, ‘This is such an interesting, kind of a different type of film.’ And honestly it’s really sweet, and...
James Earl Jones Retires From Role of Darth Vader in Star Wars
It appears that James Earl Jones has decided to pull the plug on his storied performance as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s the last we’ll hear from him. Thanks to modern technology, Jones, who has played the character since Vader’s first introduction in the original Star Wars, 1977’s Episode IV – A New Hope, has signed off on archival use of his voice to be regurgitated for new releases, according to Vanity Fair. Unconvinced of the quality? Disney’s Summer release, Obi-Wan Kenobi, featured the sound experiment with Jones’ oversight, to...
