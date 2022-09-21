ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Should Love the Most

This stock offers an attractive dividend yield that's increased by a 10% CAGR since 2009. Its underlying business is diversified and largely protected from inflation. The stock is handily beating the S&P 500 this year and has outperformed the index historically as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Real Estate Company#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Philip Morris Intl: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Philip Morris Intl PM. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share. On Tuesday, Philip Morris Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Flexsteel Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flexsteel Industries FLXS. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Tuesday, Flexsteel Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Around $30 Million Bet On Medpace Holdings? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy