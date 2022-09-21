Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.
These REITs can help you roll into or through your retirement years with steady income and maybe some capital appreciation.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool
The Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Should Love the Most
This stock offers an attractive dividend yield that's increased by a 10% CAGR since 2009. Its underlying business is diversified and largely protected from inflation. The stock is handily beating the S&P 500 this year and has outperformed the index historically as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
Major activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake in Wix.com. Starboard says Wix is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. There is considerable upside if Wix can achieve its 2025 revenue goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
5 High-Risk Stocks to Avoid in September
The Fed launched its third consecutive 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday, and further rate hikes could be on the horizon. As the Fed tries to tame the raging inflation, recession...
Have $5,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
Some great businesses are trading at sale prices, so don't let fear keep you out of the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.
This Investment Strategy Has Made Money 103 Out of 103 Times
Forget bear markets! This seemingly foolproof investing strategy requires nothing more than patience.
Want To Invest Like The World's Largest Hedge Fund? 2 High Yielders That Are Recession Proof
With macroeconomic conditions remaining uncertain, billionaire Ray Dalio called for a 20% downside in equities if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 4.5%. His hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, holds some 985 positions. The dividend stocks mentioned below are Dalio’s top two positions. Considering Bridgewater is the world's largest...
Benzinga
Philip Morris Intl: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Philip Morris Intl PM. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share. On Tuesday, Philip Morris Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Flexsteel Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flexsteel Industries FLXS. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Tuesday, Flexsteel Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Around $30 Million Bet On Medpace Holdings? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
1 Stock That Is a Hard Pass for the Smart Investor
Shares of fintech company Affirm Holdings (AFRM) have plummeted more than 75% in price year-to-date. The company has been dealing with economic and credit cycle headwinds, which impacted its financials....
Comments / 0