TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball came out firing with a first set win over Auburn Sunday at Foster Auditorium, but the Tigers responded to take the next three frames and the match, 3-1. Alabama (6-9, 0-3 SEC) nearly hit .300 as a team in the opening set against Auburn (13-0, 2-0 SEC), closing out the frame with a 6-1 run to take the set, 25-16. The Tigers answered right back in the second, winning 25-16 to even the match, and then shut the door with back-to-back 25-14 wins in the third and fourth sets.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO