Read full article on original website
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama Posts Strong Finish to Mason Rudolph Championship
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Three Alabama women's golfers shot under par to lead the Crimson Tide's surge up the leaderboard in Sunday's final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship, jumping four spots from 11th into seventh place with a season best round of 3-under par 285. Alabama improved its score across each day of the tournament, closing tournament play in seventh overall with a team total of 10-over par 874 (297-292-285).
rolltide.com
Volleyball Falls in Weekend Finale Sunday vs. Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball came out firing with a first set win over Auburn Sunday at Foster Auditorium, but the Tigers responded to take the next three frames and the match, 3-1. Alabama (6-9, 0-3 SEC) nearly hit .300 as a team in the opening set against Auburn (13-0, 2-0 SEC), closing out the frame with a 6-1 run to take the set, 25-16. The Tigers answered right back in the second, winning 25-16 to even the match, and then shut the door with back-to-back 25-14 wins in the third and fourth sets.
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis Concludes Bobby Bayliss Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Alabama men's tennis team closed their fall season opener Sunday after tallying 11 wins over three days at the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Ind. Newcomer, Roan Jones went undefeated in singles over the...
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns to the Diamond for First Full-Team Practice of 2022-23 Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama baseball team practiced as a full squad for the first time this fall, working out on Friday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The first official practice started with skill work before an intrasquad scrimmage to close out the day. "The kids were really excited to...
Comments / 0