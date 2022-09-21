Read full article on original website
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
Two officers, five inmates exposed to fentanyl at Licking County jail
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two corrections officers and five inmates are being treated after being exposed to fentanyl at the Licking County Jail. According to a post made Sunday to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the seven people exposed to the drug should be released soon. Two of the inmates suffered a severe […]
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, one critical after east Columbus bar shooting
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Sunday at an east Columbus bar, per police. One dead, one critical after east Columbus bar shooting. Connecting With COSI: Cloud experiments. No suspect identified in January shooting death of …. Man dead, three others injured...
No suspect identified in January shooting death of 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in an investigation into the shooting death of a 22-year-old in northeast Columbus in January. On Jan. 30, officers went to the 2600 block of Divot Place just before 3:00 a.m. and found Kavyne Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to Grant […]
Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting
A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. One dead, one critical after east Columbus bar shooting. No suspect identified in January shooting death of …. Man dead, three others injured in shooting outside …. Morning Forecast: September 25, 2022. Buckeyes...
myfox28columbus.com
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
3 dead, multiple people injured in several overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and multiple people were injured in several shootings that happened overnight and late Saturday night in Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to police, two...
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
sunny95.com
Man dies in shooting in South Linden alley
COLUMBUS – Police say they are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man gunned down in a Northeast Side alley Friday afternoon. Mario Copeland was standing in the alley south of E. Hudson Street, between and Gerbert Road and Ontario Street just after 1:00 p.m. when he was confronted by a group of males, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Columbus reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years […]
Pastor assaulted in Hilltop while trying to stop Columbus students’ fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Man in serious condition after Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in serious condition after being shot in Franklinton on Thursday. Police responded to the 800 block of W. Town Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The 41-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the arm […]
Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
Girl, 12, missing since Friday returns home
UPDATE: Columbus police said Neriah Mitchell has returned home on her own. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus police is looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. Police say Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing a navy polo and pants with […]
WSYX ABC6
Bond set at $1M for man charged in deadly shooting sparked by fight over parking spot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with murder in a shooting that was sparked by an argument over a parking space in north Columbus made his first court appearance Friday. Johnnie J. Wappner, 32, is charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney. Police said...
