COLUMBUS – Police say they are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man gunned down in a Northeast Side alley Friday afternoon. Mario Copeland was standing in the alley south of E. Hudson Street, between and Gerbert Road and Ontario Street just after 1:00 p.m. when he was confronted by a group of males, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO