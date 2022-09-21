ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after east Columbus bar shooting

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Sunday at an east Columbus bar, per police. One dead, one critical after east Columbus bar shooting. Connecting With COSI: Cloud experiments. No suspect identified in January shooting death of …. Man dead, three others injured...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No suspect identified in January shooting death of 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in an investigation into the shooting death of a 22-year-old in northeast Columbus in January. On Jan. 30, officers went to the 2600 block of Divot Place just before 3:00 a.m. and found Kavyne Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. One dead, one critical after east Columbus bar shooting. No suspect identified in January shooting death of …. Man dead, three others injured in shooting outside …. Morning Forecast: September 25, 2022. Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies in shooting in South Linden alley

COLUMBUS – Police say they are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man gunned down in a Northeast Side alley Friday afternoon. Mario Copeland was standing in the alley south of E. Hudson Street, between and Gerbert Road and Ontario Street just after 1:00 p.m. when he was confronted by a group of males, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Columbus reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in serious condition after Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in serious condition after being shot in Franklinton on Thursday. Police responded to the 800 block of W. Town Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The 41-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the arm […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, missing since Friday returns home

UPDATE: Columbus police said Neriah Mitchell has returned home on her own. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus police is looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. Police say Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing a navy polo and pants with […]
COLUMBUS, OH

