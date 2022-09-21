ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

6 killed in Iran protests sparked by woman’s death in police custody

By Patrick Sykes, Yasna Haghdoost and Arsalan Shahla Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

The death toll in protests that have roiled towns and cities across Iran rose to six, state media reported, as anger sparked by the case of a young woman who died in police custody spreads.

Two people were killed in the predominantly Kurdish western city of Kermanshah, reports said on Wednesday, while a “police assistant” died and four officers were injured in clashes in the southern city of Shiraz. On Tuesday, state media said three people died in protests in western Kurdistan province, where Mahsa Amini, 22, was buried on Saturday.

She’d been detained by so-called “morality police” for breaking the Islamic Republic’s rules on what women can wear in public. By Tuesday night, protests had spread to multiple cities, according to a government statement, including Karaj, Tabriz, Shiraz, Mashhad, Kish Island, Kerman, Yazd, Esfahan and Hamedan.

Iran’s state media, which is closely aligned with the country’s ruling hard-liners, said “anti-revolutionary” agents and “rioters” were responsible for the deaths and weapons used weren’t the same as those carried by police. Iranian authorities frequently refer to protesters as seditionists, anti-revolutionaries or terrorists, and police are rarely blamed for the deaths of protesters in state media.

The violence has gripped Iran since the weekend and it’s the biggest public backlash against the country’s dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws. It’s also the most widespread unrest since November 2019 protests over fuel prices.

Those demonstrations were brutally shut down by authorities with rights groups, including London-based Amnesty International, saying more than 320 people were killed by security forces.

On Wednesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who’s been singled out in some of the slogans heard in protest footage posted to social media, made a live appearance on state TV but didn’t directly address the unrest. Nor did he appear to give any signals to security forces on how to respond, leaving a question mark over whether the state will crack down on the dissent.

Internet disruptions

After internet restrictions were reported in various cities over the weekend, some hacking groups said on Twitter on Tuesday that they had launched operations targeting government websites.

The Central Bank of Iran said on Wednesday that its website had been subjected to a malicious “distributed denial-of-service attack,” but that the problem had been resolved. However, repeated attempts to load the site and the government’s main web domain from inside and outside Iran failed around 12 p.m. in London.

It’s common for authorities in Iran to limit or shut down the internet during protests. On Wednesday, Iran’s minister of information and communications technology confirmed that access had been terminated temporarily in some areas but was later running at normal speeds, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The latest unrest coincides with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s first in-person appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He’s expected to address the summit later on Wednesday but his speech, and any efforts to revive the ailing nuclear talks on the sidelines, are likely to be heavily overshadowed by the protests.

———

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Five officers ‘seriously injured’ after police and protesters clash outside Iranian Embassy in London

Twelve people were arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” in clashes outside the Iranian embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police has said, as protesters demanded an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, according to the force.The disorder initially broke out in the immediate vicinity of the embassy in Knightsbridge, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
437
Followers
5K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy