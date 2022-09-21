Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Tuesday, stating that Homeowner Associations (HOA) cannot mandate homeowners to overseed their lawns. The new code gives homeowners the ability to now choose to not overseed, which is an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property. Overseeding occurs in fall and is the practice of planting seasonal grass over the dormant, warm season grass.

