Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
citysuntimes.com
New state law allows motorcyclists to only lane filter between stopped vehicles
A new law is going into effect Saturday, Sept. 24 that allows motorcyclists to only lane filter between stopped vehicles. There were about 163 fatal accidents, 21 killed and 1,454 injured in 2021 due to motorcycle accidents in Arizona, according to 2021 Crash Facts (azdot.gov). Local lawyer and Arizona native...
citysuntimes.com
Arizona opioid assistance, referral line warns of alarming new 'rainbow fentanyl' trend
The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System, which manages the Arizona OAR Line, is warning Arizona residents and healthcare providers, particularly adolescents and their parents, about an alarming new trend of brightly-colored fentanyl tablets that appear to be marketed towards younger, inexperienced individuals. In August, the Drug Enforcement Agency and...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale City Council passes first known state code amendment regarding overseeding
Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Tuesday, stating that Homeowner Associations (HOA) cannot mandate homeowners to overseed their lawns. The new code gives homeowners the ability to now choose to not overseed, which is an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property. Overseeding occurs in fall and is the practice of planting seasonal grass over the dormant, warm season grass.
citysuntimes.com
Barrett-Jackson, SciTech Institute launch new automotive STEM Initiative for Arizona students
Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education. Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
citysuntimes.com
Chompie’s celebrates Rosh Hashanah holiday dinner to-go specials Valleywide Sept. 25-26
In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, beginning the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25 and continuing through the evening of Monday Sept. 26, Chompie’s locations around the Valley are offering special holiday menus for dine-in and take out. Rosh Hashanah To Go platters are available for curbside service at all Chompie’s...
citysuntimes.com
‘Hamilton’ stars to perform in Scottsdale Sept. 24
Javier Muñoz and Mandy Gonzalez, the Broadway stars of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” will join voices on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in a special performance. Titled “Hitting New Heights,” the show will celebrate Broadway’s hottest composers, from Stephen...
Comments / 0