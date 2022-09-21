ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona opioid assistance, referral line warns of alarming new 'rainbow fentanyl' trend

The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System, which manages the Arizona OAR Line, is warning Arizona residents and healthcare providers, particularly adolescents and their parents, about an alarming new trend of brightly-colored fentanyl tablets that appear to be marketed towards younger, inexperienced individuals. In August, the Drug Enforcement Agency and...
Scottsdale City Council passes first known state code amendment regarding overseeding

Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Tuesday, stating that Homeowner Associations (HOA) cannot mandate homeowners to overseed their lawns. The new code gives homeowners the ability to now choose to not overseed, which is an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property. Overseeding occurs in fall and is the practice of planting seasonal grass over the dormant, warm season grass.
Barrett-Jackson, SciTech Institute launch new automotive STEM Initiative for Arizona students

Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions has announced the launch of Gearing Towards the Future, the auction company’s new community, education and outreach initiative focused on STEM education. Created in conjunction with SciTech Institute, the program will serve a leading role in encouraging and developing future automotive engineers and technicians through...
‘Hamilton’ stars to perform in Scottsdale Sept. 24

Javier Muñoz and Mandy Gonzalez, the Broadway stars of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” will join voices on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in a special performance. Titled “Hitting New Heights,” the show will celebrate Broadway’s hottest composers, from Stephen...
