These are the singers Blake Shelton has recruited on ‘The Voice’

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka8kq_0i4z1PtO00
Blake Shelton on the set of “The Voice.” | Tyler Golden, NBC

A new season of “ The Voice ” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello , Blake Shelton , John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams.

Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Shelton’s team so far.

Note: This story will be updated each week as new episodes air.

Team Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Tanner Fussell

Tanner Fussell, a 28-year-old singer from Nashville, ended up on Shelton’s team by default, as the country star was the only coach to turn his chair during the blind audition. After hearing Fussell perform Travis Tritt’s “Anymore,” Shelton said Tritt is one of his influences and heroes, and that he could hear a little bit of Tritt in Fussell’s performance, although he also noted that Fussell had a “rock edge” to his voice.

“There’s no way I was gonna let you get out of here without getting a button push,” Shelton said.

Eva Ullman

Viewers only got a glimpse of Eva Ullman’s blind audition, featuring a performance of Maggie Rogers’ “Light On.” In the end, Shelton was the only coach to turn for the singer.

“I can already tell you have that potential,” he said. “I expect some really awesome things from you coming up. ... I’m shocked that no one else turned around.”

The Dryes

The Dryes — a husband and wife duo from Nashville — performed the classic Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton duet “Islands in the Stream” for their blind audition, and got the attention of the other married couple on the show: Shelton and Stefani.

Following the performance, Stefani noted that it would be her “dream” to do that song with Shelton, adding that she would love to help the couple move forward on the show. But ultimately The Dryes — who have been married for nearly 10 years and are completely devoted to country music — chose Shelton as their coach.

Madison Hughes

Although she’s performed in front of a camera and on social media, Madison Hughes told the “Voice” coaches that she’s fairly new to performing live. But that didn’t prove to be a disadvantage to the 25-year-old singer from Florida, who got the attention of Shelton, Stefani and Cabello with her country-infused rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

“I really loved your voice. “I also liked the fact that you’re a little bit of a melting pot,” Stefani said, adding that she’s also bounced around from genre to genre throughout her career, including two No. 1 country hits with Shelton.

Although Cabello told Hughes she would help the singer work through the nerves of performing live, the artist ultimately chose to move forward in the competition with Shelton.

Kate Kalvach

Kate Kalvach was almost finished singing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” when Shelton, Cabello and Stefani finally turned their chairs for a chance to snag the singer for their teams.

The pop/country artist was the final singer on night one of “The Voice,” but viewers had to wait for night two to see who she ended up picking. Despite Cabello telling the 27-year-old singer that she could be the “secret weapon” on her team, Kalvach, who is from Oklahoma City, ended up going with her first pick: fellow Oklahoman Shelton.

Bryce Leatherwood

After performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition, Bryce Leatherwood ended up with three coaches vying for him: Shelton, Stefani and Legend. Legend complimented the “richness” in Leatherwood’s voice, and Stefani, who is married to Shelton, said she had a deep appreciation for country music despite not being a country artist. In the end, though, the 22-year-old singer from Georgia stuck to his country roots and picked Shelton.

Kevin Hawkins

All four judges turned around for Kevin Hawkins, a middle school piano teacher who performed a jazzy rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” for the blind audition round. Sensing the artist’s similarities to Legend, Stefani used her one and only block of the round to prevent Legend from snagging Hawkins.

“Piano singer who sings Stevie Wonder, and I don’t have a chance to fight for him,” Legend said.

Although Cabello called Hawkins’ performance “flawless,” the singer from Dallas ended up gong with Shelton, who is the one remaining original coach on the show and has the most wins of all the coaches.

Brayden Lape

Brayden Lape, a 15-year-old singer from Michigan, ended up on Shelton’s team by default as the country star was the only coach to turn his chair during the blind audition. But after performing Niall Horan’s “This Town,” Lape admitted that Shelton was his first choice anyway.

Stefani said she regretted not turning for Lape, and said she would “steal” the singer from Shelton’s team if the opportunity emerged later in the season.

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nbc#Team Blake#Dryes#Stream
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

