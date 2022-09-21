ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls begins tomorrow; tracking potential afternoon thunderstorms

Tomorrow will be the first day of autumn, but temperatures will still remain warm.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists are also tracking the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures cool to the 60s.

THURSDAY: Potential for rain by the afternoon. Thunderstorms possible in the southern half of the state. Daytime highs in the mid- to upper-70s. Overnight lows around 55 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some clouds. Fall-like temperatures arrive with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 71 degrees. Overnight lows around 47 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 79 degrees. Overnight lows around 53.

COMING UP: Temperatures stay in the 70s for most of the upcoming week, with a mix of sun and clouds.

