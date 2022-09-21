A new method of preserving donated kidneys could reduce the number of organs being discarded, experts have suggested.Kidney Research UK revealed that around 100 kidneys could potentially be saved for transplant each year after being retrieved from donors.Based on three years of data from NHS Blood and Transplant, the charity determined how many kidneys were considered clinically unsuitable for use.The research that we are funding aims to extend this critical window of opportunity from retrieval to transplantSandra Currie, Kidney Research UKBut a new technique to better preserve the kidneys before surgery could keep them suitable for longer and increase the...

HEALTH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO