Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
After 18 months of heading Revolt as CEO, Detavio Samuels has his eyes on leading a cultural revolution. The multimedia company now has facilities in Atlanta, so the leader hopes to further his mission to build a playground for Black creators and fuel the next generation of disruptors to continue to push culture forward. The Black-owned subscription-based cable network-turned-lifestyle […] The post Revolt CEO sees Atlanta as ‘hub for Black culture’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This is an excerpt from the book The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice, edited by Steve Fiffer and to be published by NewSouth Books this November. For The Moment, Fiffer interviewed more than 35 activists of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. Among those featured are Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; Don Katz, founder of Audible.com; and award-winning writer Edwidge Danticat. Excerpts featuring Jackson, MS Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Professor Ebony Lumumba, Zev Shapiro, and Christian Picciolini appeared here previously.Renee Montgomery, 35, is the co-owner/vice president of the Women’s...
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor...
When Brooklyn Tea opened in Atlanta earlier this year, it was a homecoming of sorts: Jamila Wright, who launched the first location of the business in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood with Alfonso Wright, is a native Atlantan and a Spelman grad, and the pair recruited their friend Kerri-Ann Thomas—another Spelman alum—to oversee the Castleberry Hill shop (329 Nelson Street). The cafe offers more than 50 loose-leaf teas (try the Cream Earl Grey, with vanilla and cornflower petal as well as bergamot notes), playful pastries like a Notorious B.I.G. cookie, Monday yoga sessions, and monthly Saturday block parties that’ll bring out the kid in you. It’s one of a number of lively Black-owned beverage shops to open in town in the last couple years, running the gamut from tea to coffee to beer. Here are a few of our other faves.
Stacey Abrams — who is currently running to become the Governor of Georgia — recently sat on Instagram Live with singers and Atlanta natives Ciara and Monica in an effort to urge Georgia residents to vote in the upcoming election. During the conversation, Abrams flipped the attention onto...
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
Setting the record straight on 1906
“A city lay in travail, God our Lord, and from her loins sprang twin Murder and Black Hate. Red was the midnight; clang, crack and cry of death and fury filled the air and trembled underneath the stars when church spires pointed silently to Thee. And all this was to sate the greed of greedy […] The post Setting the record straight on 1906 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile and Kevin Hart among stars to visit Spelman College as part of HBCU Week.
Following years of grassroots advocacy, the City of Atlanta now owns the former site of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. The factory made bricks that helped build Atlanta, using forced convict labor. Community activists successfully fought plans to build an industrial facility at the site, and now the city plans to build a park and a memorial there instead.
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
ATLANTA — The November midterm elections are a little more than six weeks away, and on Saturday conservative Black leaders came together in Atlanta hoping to draw in more Republican votes. Employment was one of the big topics at the town hall with speakers saying many people are living...
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
This week on the Georgia Health Report, hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss Governor Kemp's plan to shore up Atlanta's struggling healthcare systems. Where do the resources come from, and how will they be used?
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
ATLANTA — Thursday marks the 116th anniversary of Atlanta’s race massacre, when a mob of white residents attacked and killed more than 20 Black people. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spoke with two descendants who say their grandfather fought back but was still punished. During the attack, Alex...
