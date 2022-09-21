ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey

There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey

Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
RESTAURANTS
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Suburbs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Spruce
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute delivers cutting-edge research, superb care to world-class athletes

Since 1982, numerous professional, Olympic and world-class athletes have been treated at New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute (McInerney Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute), where they have access to cutting-edge research and superb operative and nonoperative care. Dr. Vincent K. McInerney graduated summa cum laude from Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City and...
HEALTH SERVICES
Economy
Politics
Real Estate
Housing
Major collegiate regatta moving to N.J. next year

The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the country’s largest collegiate regatta, will move to the Cooper River in Camden County from Philadelphia, organizers announced this week. Dredging work on the Schuylkill River prompted the regatta to move to Pennsauken for the May 12 and 13 races, according to Dad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Antique Cars to Parade Through Rocky Hill and Montgomery

Catch a glimpse of a parade of antique cars that will roll through Rocky Hill and Montgomery on Tuesday, September 27 and again on Friday, September 30. "This will be a tour of nearly 120 pre-war automobiles, including a 1907 Model K Ford touring car. It is a Montgomery event worth seeing," says Skillman resident Daniel E. Ungar. He is coordinating a photography team that will be documenting the entire tour (and assembling a slideshow for the closing banquet).
MONTGOMERY, NJ
N.J. makes deal for all electronic toll system on A.C. Expressway

Drivers still using cash to pay tolls can begin the long goodbye to handing bills and coins to toll collectors in New Jersey. The first all-electronic toll collection system on a New Jersey toll road is coming to the Atlantic City Expressway after the South Jersey Transportation Authority board approved a contract Thursday. That system could ultimately be used on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

