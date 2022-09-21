Read full article on original website
Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama hosts Vanderbilt tomorrow evening, as you well know. Your previews:. Granted, Alabama hasn’t looked quite its usual self on offense. Issues from the Texas game are still yet to be solved: there have been uncharacteristic penalties, the running game isn’t moving in top gear yet, and Bryce Young could stand a little more help from his receivers.
Give a big thanks to Tom Stephenson of Anchor of Gold for taking the time to answer my questions about Vanderbilt. With it being fairly rare for the Tide to play them, we Bama fans often know very little about their actual program and players. Enjoy!. - In one of...
Once the college football season got going, recruiting slowed down a bit. This week, it has amped back up again. Bama picked up two commitments in DE Jordan Renaud and WR Jalen Hale. This Saturday is the first of four SEC home games for the Crimson Tide. The Vanderbilt game is just important on the field as it is in the stands and on-campus. Two of the biggest remaining Alabama targets for 2023 will be on unofficial visits.
Wake up everyone! Alabama plays Vanderbilt later tonight, and we have you covered here with how to watch the game. Alabama is favored by 40.5 points with an OU of 58.5 according to the Draftkings sportsbook. While you wait, there are plenty of solid games across the CFB landscape to...
Jalen Hale is the second big-time Texas prospect to commit to Alabama this week. He made his announcement Wednesday. “To me, I look at Bama as ‘Receiver U,’” Hale previously told on3.com. “They told me that I would be a fit in the offense. I see myself benefiting in that offense...”
