Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Saban says OL competition continues, younger players are “more physical”

Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama hosts Vanderbilt tomorrow evening, as you well know. Your previews:. Granted, Alabama hasn’t looked quite its usual self on offense. Issues from the Texas game are still yet to be solved: there have been uncharacteristic penalties, the running game isn’t moving in top gear yet, and Bryce Young could stand a little more help from his receivers.
Roll 'Bama Roll

GET LOUD! 5-Star Recruits Visiting for Alabama-Vanderbilt

Once the college football season got going, recruiting slowed down a bit. This week, it has amped back up again. Bama picked up two commitments in DE Jordan Renaud and WR Jalen Hale. This Saturday is the first of four SEC home games for the Crimson Tide. The Vanderbilt game is just important on the field as it is in the stands and on-campus. Two of the biggest remaining Alabama targets for 2023 will be on unofficial visits.
Roll 'Bama Roll

COMMIT: 4-star Receiver Leaves DBs and Texas in Rearview Mirror

Jalen Hale is the second big-time Texas prospect to commit to Alabama this week. He made his announcement Wednesday. “To me, I look at Bama as ‘Receiver U,’” Hale previously told on3.com. “They told me that I would be a fit in the offense. I see myself benefiting in that offense...”
