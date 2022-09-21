Once the college football season got going, recruiting slowed down a bit. This week, it has amped back up again. Bama picked up two commitments in DE Jordan Renaud and WR Jalen Hale. This Saturday is the first of four SEC home games for the Crimson Tide. The Vanderbilt game is just important on the field as it is in the stands and on-campus. Two of the biggest remaining Alabama targets for 2023 will be on unofficial visits.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO