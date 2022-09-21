ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Welge
2d ago

I think that the taxes should only be done once, and have to claim the windfall as income, the fed and state needs to bite it!!!!! No double dipping!!!!!! May the the winners enjoy their new lives!!!!!!!

ChrisRockTheComedian
2d ago

Taking the lump sum is a bad decision. The initial taxes will be removed from the winnings before the money is split between the two. Which is why if the 1.3 Billion, the lump prize is 750, to be split both ways. Because they split it, they will each have to report an income for year 2022 as 375 million. That will be taxed both state and federally. Again… taking more money. Had they split annuity payments… they would both make 26 million a year over the next 25 years. Reported income would only be 26 million a year per winner… which over time would allow more interest to build and the likelihood of overspending would not be possible. But hey, to each his own.

Kim
2d ago

It sounds like these winners will manage their money well, unlike so many others who have blown through it.

Narcity USA

A Huge $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Hasn't Been Claimed & The Winning Ticket Is Out There

There's a golden lottery ticket floating around somewhere that will turn someone into a billionaire overnight — and we still don't know who that person is. It's been one month since the Mega Millions lottery drew a winner for the second-largest jackpot in its history but lottery officials say that no one has come forward yet to claim their $1.34-billion prize.
The Independent

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot

Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say...
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
