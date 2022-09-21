ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Sep. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Roanoke case part of wave of school threats statewide and locally

Roanoke police have charged a female juvenile with two felonies connected to threats made Wednesday against William Fleming High School, which was locked down and searched. It is just one of a wave of threats made against schools in Virginia this month, including one at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount on social media that was unfounded.
Panthers suffer six-point defeat, fall to 0-3

LAGRANGE, Ga.- LaGrange (Ga.) College scored three consecutive touchdowns starting with 37 seconds left in the first half and encompassing the entire third quarter to build a 10-point lead in a 44-38 non-conference football victory over Ferrum College Saturday. LaGrange (1-1) squared its record with its first win of the...
FERRUM, VA

