NothingButTheTruth!
3d ago

This dude is trying to buy people to work Ruby Tuesday's by trying to convince that is such a great company to work for by showcasing false information.

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.  For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.  Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.  10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
Aloha Festivals: Hawaiian Airlines Partnership

Aloha Festivals began in 1946 as Aloha Week, seven days of events and activities revolving around Hawaii’s music, dance, customs and history. Fifty years later, it’s still going strong, and now one of the highlights is the floral parade! Hawaiian Airlines has been a long time partner of the event, and we learned all about their involvement with Debbie Nakanelua-Richards​, Director of Community & Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines.
Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar

SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
Mariah Carey
Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)

The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
