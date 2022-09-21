Read full article on original website
NothingButTheTruth!
3d ago
This dude is trying to buy people to work Ruby Tuesday's by trying to convince that is such a great company to work for by showcasing false information.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Ka Makana Ali‘i hosts food drive
Ka Makana Ali‘i is hosting a food drive today to help fight hunger in the community today.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances. 10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
KHON2
Aloha Festivals: Hawaiian Airlines Partnership
Aloha Festivals began in 1946 as Aloha Week, seven days of events and activities revolving around Hawaii’s music, dance, customs and history. Fifty years later, it’s still going strong, and now one of the highlights is the floral parade! Hawaiian Airlines has been a long time partner of the event, and we learned all about their involvement with Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, Director of Community & Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar
SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.
Ala Moana Center hosts job fair
The Ala Moana Center hosted a job fair today where there were many different options for applicants.
KHON2
‘Alohilani Resort Guests Can Learn About Hawaii’s Marine Life at Its Oceanarium
Honolulu (KHON2) – ‘Alohilani Resort is home to a two-story, saltwater indoor Oceanarium with daily fish feeding offered to its resort guests. The 280,000-gallon oceanarium is home to a wide variety of native Hawaiian reef fish, making it one of Waikiki’s top attractions. “Our saltwater Oceanarium has...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
RELATED PEOPLE
liveandletsfly.com
Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)
The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
Waianae townhome residents say the state is forcing them out
Sticker shock for some residents of a Waianae townhome complex. The state has drastically increased the rent for the property and they said it's going to force them out.
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
Honu release, year of the limu celebration at Sea Life Park
In honor of the year of the Limu, Sea Life Park hosted festivities for keiki and family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update on cracks in columns along Honolulu’s rail line
Independent analyses are underway on the cracks in the concrete columns that support the elevated stations along the Honolulu rail line. Reports are expected by the end of this month.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
Amtrak Just Trolled Southwest Airlines & It Was Glorious!
If you pay attention to the travel hacking world, you may have read the other day that, in partnership with Guitar World, Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on their September 16th flight from Long Beach, CA to Honolulu a free ukulele. Not only did everyone get that free gift, but...
Review: United Airlines 767-400 Business Class Newark – Honolulu
Earlier this year I had the chance to take a brief trip to Hawaii with a very special flyer. This review recounts my business class journey from Newark to Honolulu onboard the Boeing 767-400 in business class. In This Post:. United Airlines 767-400 Business Class Review: Newark – Honolulu.
Comments / 3