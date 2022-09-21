ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(New York Jewish Week) — A major donor to Yeshiva University has come out against Yeshiva University’s decision to not recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. Its first public statement on the issue, released exclusively to the New York Jewish Week, the Wilf Family Foundations, for whom the Modern Orthodox university’s main campus in Washington Heights is named, weighed in on legal efforts by Y.U. to prevent the YU Pride Alliance from getting recognition and funding.
