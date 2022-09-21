Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Wilf family, whose name adorns Yeshiva U.’s main campus, criticizes school’s efforts to block LGBTQ club
(New York Jewish Week) — A major donor to Yeshiva University has come out against Yeshiva University’s decision to not recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. Its first public statement on the issue, released exclusively to the New York Jewish Week, the Wilf Family Foundations, for whom the Modern Orthodox university’s main campus in Washington Heights is named, weighed in on legal efforts by Y.U. to prevent the YU Pride Alliance from getting recognition and funding.
Yeshiva University can go through appeals process without changing LGBTQ+ club’s status
Putting aside their differences for the time being, Yeshiva University and the YU Pride Alliance have agreed to a stay of judgment in their ongoing court battle, allowing the university to go through the appeals process without making any changes to the status quo on campus. The move is the...
Jewish group launches public campaign against City University of New York’s chancellor over anti-Semitism
A Jewish group has launched a public campaign to push the chancellor of the City University of New York (CUNY) to do more about skyrocketing anti-Semitism on his institution’s campuses. CUNY, New York City’s public higher education system, controls 25 campuses around the city and has long been criticized...
After feeding New York’s Jewish poor, a nonprofit will head to White House food summit
(New York Jewish Week) — Boxes of kosher potatoes, onions, honey and other High Holiday staples lined the parking lot of the Chesed Center in Borough Park, Brooklyn, as a line of of cars stretched down a few blocks, all filled with mostly Orthodox families in need of food for the holidays.
NYPD to increase security at synagogues for High Holidays following rise in hate crimes
Tighter security will be enforced at synagogues in New York City over the upcoming Jewish holidays amid a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during the annual High Holiday Security Briefing at police headquarters. “You will see increased security at synagogues for the...
