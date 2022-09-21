ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video captures Texas school employee screaming, cursing at student

LA PORTE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a La Porte ISD employee appearing to scream and curse at a student. The incident happened Tuesday during after-school hours at La Porte High School. The video that has been making its rounds across social media was recorded by a student who's asked to remain anonymous.
