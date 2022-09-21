Read full article on original website
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him and their 2-year-old son
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
'I want my nephew back': Family struggles to understand deaths of toddler and his father
HOUSTON — A Houston family stunned by the news that a 2-year-old boy and his dad were found dead Tuesday is struggling to understand how this could happen. The bodies of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah were found hours apart at two separate scenes in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston.
Video captures Texas school employee screaming, cursing at student
LA PORTE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a La Porte ISD employee appearing to scream and curse at a student. The incident happened Tuesday during after-school hours at La Porte High School. The video that has been making its rounds across social media was recorded by a student who's asked to remain anonymous.
