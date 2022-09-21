Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
oilcity.news
Gusts up to 65 mph could blow down trees, power lines in SE Wyoming as strong fall winds arrive
CASPER, Wyo. — Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines in southeast Wyoming on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Widespread power outages are expected,” the NWS in Cheyenne said. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”. Wind gusts up to...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in western Wyoming Thursday; strong winds with up to 60 mph gusts coming to I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of western Wyoming are likely to see snow on Thursday and Thursday night, and southeast Wyoming is expected to see strong winds develop overnight Thursday and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely in the west on Wednesday and Wednesday...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
roadtirement.com
Dignity of Earth and Sky in South Dakota
Here’s another look at this remarkable art work in South Dakota that we saw during our travels in 2018. Traveling on I-90 through South Dakota provides some remarkable scenery. In addition to the natural wonders of the state, one man-made marvel really stands out. Near Chamberlain at Exit 294 you’ll see the signs for a rest area with a Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. As you exit the interstate and drive up a decent slope you see a very large stainless steel sculpture with a geometric pattern. Then you soon realize that it is a star quilt being held by a beautiful Native American woman.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn’t make the list...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
mitchellnow.com
SD prep football scores for Friday, Sept. 24, 2022
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0. Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name
OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
kslnewsradio.com
Long backups after chain-reaction crash on WB I-80 in Wyoming
One truck driver was injured and there were backups for miles after several crashes on WB I-80 in Wyoming on Wednesday. Lt. Matt Arnell of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the crashes happened near MP 31. The chain reaction began when a semi traveling slowly up an incline was hit...
clayconews.com
Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans
Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
KEVN
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KEVN) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
