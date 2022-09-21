ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

KELOLAND TV

Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota State
Wyoming State
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
TV & VIDEOS
Kickin Country 100.5

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
roadtirement.com

Dignity of Earth and Sky in South Dakota

Here’s another look at this remarkable art work in South Dakota that we saw during our travels in 2018. Traveling on I-90 through South Dakota provides some remarkable scenery. In addition to the natural wonders of the state, one man-made marvel really stands out. Near Chamberlain at Exit 294 you’ll see the signs for a rest area with a Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. As you exit the interstate and drive up a decent slope you see a very large stainless steel sculpture with a geometric pattern. Then you soon realize that it is a star quilt being held by a beautiful Native American woman.
VISUAL ART
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
mitchellnow.com

SD prep football scores for Friday, Sept. 24, 2022

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0. Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.
HIGH SCHOOL
B102.7

The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name

OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
POLITICS
kslnewsradio.com

Long backups after chain-reaction crash on WB I-80 in Wyoming

One truck driver was injured and there were backups for miles after several crashes on WB I-80 in Wyoming on Wednesday. Lt. Matt Arnell of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the crashes happened near MP 31. The chain reaction began when a semi traveling slowly up an incline was hit...
WYOMING STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans

Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
PIERRE, SD

