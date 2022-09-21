Community Focus: Tomorrow Fund Clinic’s Marlene Reidl
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Marlene Reidl, a registered nurse from the Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, including the signs parents and caregivers should be aware of.
Watch the full interview in the video above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0