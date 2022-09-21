ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Community Focus: Tomorrow Fund Clinic’s Marlene Reidl

By Kim Kalunian
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Marlene Reidl, a registered nurse from the Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, including the signs parents and caregivers should be aware of.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

WPRI 12 News

JWU debuts equine studies, animal science majors

The university says it's reengineering its already-existing equine program, which previously offered equine business management and equine science as two separate degrees. The Center for Equine Studies in Rehoboth will also close after spring 2025 as part of these changes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
