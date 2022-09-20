ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

94.3 The X

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Gary Brown

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident

Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Good Samaritan Helps Colorado Woman Reconnect With Late Fiancé

This story just goes to show that there really is some good left in this world. A Colorado woman was recently given the priceless opportunity to reconnect with her late fiancé, and it's all thanks to a hero of a man who just so happened to be in the right place at the right time - and he didn't even know it.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Best Fort Collins Kids Menus (That Adults Will Love)

Whether you're dining with little ones in tow, or are just craving a comfort meal you ate as a child, there are plenty of restaurants around Fort Collins that offer adult-approved kids menus in addition to their regular-sized delicious dishes. Fort Collins Kids Menus (That Adults Will Love) Colorado Restaurants...
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Shoplifting in One Colorado City Could Soon Land You in Jail

Stealing is bad. You shouldn't do it. Soon, if you shoplift in one Colorado city, it could mean a three-day trip to jail. The Aurora City Council held a meeting on Monday night on an ordinance to curb shoplifting in the city. The ordinance could create a separate theft category for retail theft according to KDVR.
AURORA, CO
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
94.3 The X

Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado Breakdance School Gets its Own Holiday

As time goes on, it seems that there become more and more options as far as schooling goes for young students and one very unique school in Colorado just got its own holiday. The school that was just given its own day is known as the School of Breaking, a school that specializes in teaching hip-hop and breakdancing to students of a variety of ages.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado

Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

