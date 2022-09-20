Read full article on original website
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Gary Brown
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Weld County Deputy, Just Shy of 25th Birthday, Killed in Hit and Run
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is mourning the death of one of its deputies. WCSO initially reported the incident in a Sunday (Sept. 18) Facebook post, stating that a hit-and-run collision between a white van and a motorcycle occurred around 5:30 p.m. north of Greeley, leaving the motorcyclist dead.
FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident
Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
Police Searching for Beloved Show Goats Stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for beloved show goats stolen from a rural property near Severance. In a Facebook post, WCSO revealed that police learned of the incident on Thursday (Sept. 15), when someone reported a theft in the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5. After...
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly feisty. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This just in. No matter where you...
Good Samaritan Helps Colorado Woman Reconnect With Late Fiancé
This story just goes to show that there really is some good left in this world. A Colorado woman was recently given the priceless opportunity to reconnect with her late fiancé, and it's all thanks to a hero of a man who just so happened to be in the right place at the right time - and he didn't even know it.
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
Best Fort Collins Kids Menus (That Adults Will Love)
Whether you're dining with little ones in tow, or are just craving a comfort meal you ate as a child, there are plenty of restaurants around Fort Collins that offer adult-approved kids menus in addition to their regular-sized delicious dishes. Fort Collins Kids Menus (That Adults Will Love) Colorado Restaurants...
Shoplifting in One Colorado City Could Soon Land You in Jail
Stealing is bad. You shouldn't do it. Soon, if you shoplift in one Colorado city, it could mean a three-day trip to jail. The Aurora City Council held a meeting on Monday night on an ordinance to curb shoplifting in the city. The ordinance could create a separate theft category for retail theft according to KDVR.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery
A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County
An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
Colorado Breakdance School Gets its Own Holiday
As time goes on, it seems that there become more and more options as far as schooling goes for young students and one very unique school in Colorado just got its own holiday. The school that was just given its own day is known as the School of Breaking, a school that specializes in teaching hip-hop and breakdancing to students of a variety of ages.
You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million
If you are curating a short list of homes that you might want to buy if you win the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot in the state of Colorado, you should certainly check out this historic landmark of a home located in Denver's Cherry Creek North neighborhood. The home, built...
Watch This Black Cat Fetch Like a Dog, Colorado Cat Has Tricks
Playing fetch may seem like something that's for dogs only, but there's a Colorado cat that would like to challenge that notion. Meet Lokie, a 1-year-old black cat that lives south of Denver. Watch how happy he is to fetch the small ball his human throws down the driveway for him.
Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
