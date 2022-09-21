Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utdailybeacon.com
UT Veterans, families gather for Armed Forces Memorial dedication
On Thursday, The University of Tennessee held a memorial dedication ceremony honoring Volunteers who died while serving in the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces Veterans Memorial is dedicated to all UT alumni, staff and student veterans who have died in the line of duty since World War I. There are currently 365 honorees and more will be recognized after being verified.
utdailybeacon.com
Historic Laurel Theater reopens for first time since pandemic began
The Laurel Theater – once a Presbyterian church – has been through many changes and still stands with the beautiful mosaics it came with. With a capacity size of over 200, it became the perfect place to bring back a genre of music for an “old school” demographic. However, due to the pandemic, the Laurel Theater had to halt performances in 2020.
utdailybeacon.com
Vehicle, pedestrian traffic on the Hill to be impacted by College GameDay
The longest running college football pregame show is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for the first time since 2016. ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from the University of Tennessee starting at 9 a.m. ahead of No. 11 Tennessee’s matchup with No. 20 Florida. With the popular pregame...
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee outplayed by red-hot Crimson Tide
The Lady Vols soccer team fell to No. 6 Alabama Thursday night 4-2, with the Tide dominating possession and creating the better chances of the two teams. The loss ends Tennessee's four-game winning streak and is the third time the team has lost to a ranked team this season. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols look to establish themselves atop the SEC against No. 6 Alabama
Tennessee women’s soccer is set to face off against No. 6 Alabama at Regal Soccer Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST. The Lady Vols (5-2-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 2-1 win at Florida in their SEC opener. Mackenzie George and Taylor Huff rounded out the scoring for Tennessee.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee pulling out every stop for Florida rivalry
If hype is any marker for how a season is going, then the Vols are on the right track ahead of their SEC opener with No. 20 Florida, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium. Fresh off a 63-6 beatdown of Akron, Tennessee football was ranked No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, its highest rating since October 2016 – and the fanfare only begins there.
Comments / 0