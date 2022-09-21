ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

UT Veterans, families gather for Armed Forces Memorial dedication

On Thursday, The University of Tennessee held a memorial dedication ceremony honoring Volunteers who died while serving in the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces Veterans Memorial is dedicated to all UT alumni, staff and student veterans who have died in the line of duty since World War I. There are currently 365 honorees and more will be recognized after being verified.
Historic Laurel Theater reopens for first time since pandemic began

The Laurel Theater – once a Presbyterian church – has been through many changes and still stands with the beautiful mosaics it came with. With a capacity size of over 200, it became the perfect place to bring back a genre of music for an “old school” demographic. However, due to the pandemic, the Laurel Theater had to halt performances in 2020.
Vehicle, pedestrian traffic on the Hill to be impacted by College GameDay

The longest running college football pregame show is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for the first time since 2016. ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from the University of Tennessee starting at 9 a.m. ahead of No. 11 Tennessee’s matchup with No. 20 Florida. With the popular pregame...
Notebook: Tennessee outplayed by red-hot Crimson Tide

The Lady Vols soccer team fell to No. 6 Alabama Thursday night 4-2, with the Tide dominating possession and creating the better chances of the two teams. The loss ends Tennessee's four-game winning streak and is the third time the team has lost to a ranked team this season. The...
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee pulling out every stop for Florida rivalry

If hype is any marker for how a season is going, then the Vols are on the right track ahead of their SEC opener with No. 20 Florida, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium. Fresh off a 63-6 beatdown of Akron, Tennessee football was ranked No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, its highest rating since October 2016 – and the fanfare only begins there.
