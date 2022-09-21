Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Justin Fields struggles again as Bears ride run game to win
CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after the game, Justin Fields wanted to get right back to work. “I’m going to go see the film tonight. I played terrible,” Fields said. “See what I could have done better and get better.”. Fields’ growth in his second season with...
Comments / 0