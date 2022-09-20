Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 31 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Brissett added three rushes for 11 yards in the win. Brissett played well and generally looked sharp when he was asked to throw. His touchdowns went to Amari Cooper and David Njoku in the big win over Cleveland's division rivals. Brissett's fantasy ceiling remains capped in a run-first Cleveland offense but he is showing that he can more than keep Cooper producing from a fantasy standpoint. He will be on the QB2/QB3 borderline for Week 4's matchup against the Falcons.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO