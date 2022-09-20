Read full article on original website
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Browns make roster changes before Steelers game
The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football this week and they’ve added two players to the roster just in time to potentially have an impact. Thursday, the Browns announced they had elevated tight end Miller Forristall and cornerback Chester Rogers to the active roster from...
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 3 (2022)
“I was bold in the pursuit of knowledge, never fearing to follow truth and reason to whatever results they led, and bearing every authority which stood in their way.” – Thomas Jefferson. Matthew Freedman quoted Hamlet in his Week 3 Freedman’s Favorites piece, so we’re upping the ante...
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Must-Start or Sit: Week 3 | Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts (Ep. 953)
Joey P., Big Pod Energy, and DBro have scoured through all the matchups and highlighted their top starts and fades at each position. Which higher-ranked players have a little extra risk this week? Who is primed to meet or exceed expectations? Why should we start Kareem Hunt with confidence? The Pros will tell you!
Christian McCaffrey off injury report, will play Sunday
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play Sunday and is off the Carolina Panthers' injury report. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) McCaffrey is essentially an automatic RB1 option and the current RB1 in PPR formats for Week 3 according to FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings. McCaffrey has consecutive weeks of 15-plus PPR points, and with a strong opportunity share and health on his side, he should be a lock for a strong outing even if Carolina's offense struggles against a strong New Orleans defense due to his abilities in both the passing and running game.
Tevin Coleman signed to the 49ers practice squad
Coleman was released by the Jets last month right before the start of the season. He will add depth to a 49ers running back room already dealing with multiple injuries.
Michael Gallup to be on a pitch count when he returns
Michael Gallup will make his season debut in Week 3, as long as he does not suffer any set backs in practice. Head coach Mike McCarthy stated, "I don't see Michael playing 70 plays in the game." (Michael Gehlken on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Based on McCarthy's comments, it does sound...
Alvin Kamara listed as questionable for Sunday
According to Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune, the New Orleans Saints have listed RB Alvin Kamara as questionable for Week 3. (Rod Walker on Twitter) Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week after missing Week 2's game against the Buccaneers. In Kamara's absence, RB Mark Ingram II got the start and likely would again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he's an automatic start versus a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed 140-plus yards to RB Nick Chubb and 70-plus yards to RB Saquon Barkley.
Lamar Jackson seen wearing a protective sleeve at practice Wednesday
Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm in Wednesday’s practice and did not throw a pass to receivers during media viewing. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Coming off a huge performance against the Dolphins in Week 2, there was no word of Jackson...
Justin Herbert questionable to play in Week 3
QB Justin Herbert is being officially listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars following a Week 2 injury on Thursday night. (Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Herbert was reported to not be throwing during open-to-media practice on Friday, and following the news, sportsbooks everywhere dropped...
Randall Cobb (illness) questionable for Week 3
Randall Cobb (illness) was sidelined for his third consecutive practice on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable heading into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (John Miller on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It is somewhat of a surprise that Cobb still has a chance to play Sunday despite not...
Devin Duvernay (concussion) returns to practice Thursday
Devin Duvernay returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to a concussion suffered in the Ravens' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's unclear whether Duvernay has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but practicing is a good sign that he'll be available...
Jason Pierre-Paul to sign with Ravens
The veteran defensive end underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason after being slowed by injuries last season. JPPs long track record of pressuring the quarterback could help a Ravens defense that was already thin on linebackers before losing Steven Means for the season on Sunday. At 33, he's likely not an every-down player anymore but certainly comes with a high pedigree.
Justin Herron traded to the Raiders
According to The Athletic, the New England Patriots have traded offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2024 sixth round pick. (The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Herron will join a Raiders team that needs to solve some depth issues on the...
Josh Jacobs (illness) not traveling with the team
Jacobs has not practiced the last two days as he deals with an illness. He is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White should see additional work in the running game if Jacobs is forced to miss Week 3.
Jacoby Brissett throws two TDs In Week 3
Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 31 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Brissett added three rushes for 11 yards in the win. Brissett played well and generally looked sharp when he was asked to throw. His touchdowns went to Amari Cooper and David Njoku in the big win over Cleveland's division rivals. Brissett's fantasy ceiling remains capped in a run-first Cleveland offense but he is showing that he can more than keep Cooper producing from a fantasy standpoint. He will be on the QB2/QB3 borderline for Week 4's matchup against the Falcons.
Cole Beasley 'could' play Sunday
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Cole Beasley "could" play on Sunday after watching him practice this week. (Greg Auman on Twitter) "I think he could," Bowles said. "He's quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he's played and gotten a lot of reps under him." With Mike Evans suspended and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both seemingly unlikely to play, Tom Brady could use any wide receiver he can get on the field this weekend against the Packers. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman also figure to be in line for bigger roles.
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision for Week 3
If Jones does suit up, he figures to potentially be a little limited. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined and Mike Evans suspended, the Buccaneers wide receiver room looks to be very shallow this weekend. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman would benefit the most from a fantasy football perspective if Jones is sidelined alongside Godwin and Evans.
