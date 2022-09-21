Read full article on original website
Related
Turtle concern: Australian businessman denies threatening to sell Conflict Islands to China
The owner of 21 tropical islands off the coast of Papua New Guinea says he never threatened to sell them to China and his main aim is to save the turtles that nest there. Ian Gowrie-Smith, an Australian businessman and investor, bought the Conflict Islands, which lie less than 1,000km from the Australian coast, almost two decades ago.
PETS・
International team cuts into U.S. lead at Presidents Cup
The International team won five of eight matches Saturday to cut into the U.S. team’s lead after three days of
Atthaya Thitikul fires 10-under round to grab lead in Arkansas
Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul carded a blistering 10-under 61 Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead during the second round of the
Comments / 0