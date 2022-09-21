Vanderbilt defends against conservative attacks

Good morning, friend. This is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has come under fire this week about its Clinic for Transgender Health. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire sparked outrage − and a call for an investigation from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee − with assertions that the clinic is a place where "they drug and mutilate children."

Lee said in a statement to The Tennessean that the clinic raised "serious moral, ethical and legal concerns," and called for a state probe, Tennessean health writer Frank Gluck reports.

Vanderbilt responded yesterday by denying allegations that parental consent isn't required and that medical personnel are reprimanded if they opt out of performing certain procedures.

"VUMC began its Transgender Health Clinic because transgender individuals are a high-risk population for mental and physical health issues and have been consistently underserved by the U.S. health system," the statement reads, in part.

"We have been and will continue to be committed to providing family-centered care to all adolescents in compliance with state law and in line with professional practice standards and guidance established by medical specialty societies."

