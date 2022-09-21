Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
A rapper is using his TikTok fame to help the Detroit community he grew up in
DETROIT – Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in. The rapper expressed interest in buying his childhood home, but when he found out it had been purchased,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
After years of hard work Mama Shu’s Homework House to open in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream is becoming a reality with the opening of the Homework House. “Mama Shu” Harris lost both her sons -- one to a hit and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local churches hope to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
Financially struggling Detroit church robbed of donations ahead of charity event
An alleged thief made off with dozens of items from St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit ahead of a fundraiser, churchgoers say. As reported by WXYZ, parishioners said various donated items, such a flat screen TV and other expensive items
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Making Black America: Through the Grapevine’ with host Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
“Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. PBS, in partnership with WETA, is proud to present “MAKING BLACK AMERICA: THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE.” This four-part series is from executive producer, host and writer Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”), premieres Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on PBS stations nationwide.
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
Detroit News
PETA and Detroit official team up to distribute free vegan food Saturday
In an effort to get healthy food to more Detroit residents, animal rights group PETA is joining forces with Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate to distribute food at Christian Fellowship of Love Baptist Church Saturday. Tate will give away vegan chickpea "toona" wraps from Detroit business Estella’s...
Funky art, free cider and a Black film fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed, family-friendly community events, a funky art fair, a pair of film fests or the final weekend of the Detroit auto show. The auto show, including new outdoor elements at Hart Plaza where admittance is free, runs through Sept. 25 at Huntington Place and surrounding areas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bystanders honored for using CPR, saving man’s life after he collapsed at Ann Arbor park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jerry Parris’ life was saved by a pair of bystanders who knew just what to do when he fell into cardiac arrest. The two men and first responders who rescued Parris were recognized during Thursday’s event. It happened on April 10, 2022, around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit
With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4. The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about...
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns for Hispanic Heritage Month this October
Neighborhood fave Taqueria El Rey also plans to reopen with a food truck and Lincoln Park location
dbusiness.com
WGPR Enduring Legacy Gala 2022
The WGPR Historical Society hosted its annual Enduring Legacy Gala on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The ICON building along Detroit’s riverfront near Belle Isle. The event is a celebration of the legacy of Black people in the media from the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of the first Black-owned television station in the continental U.S. — WGPR-TV. The event raised funds for the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum and Media Center and featured special guest Stephen A. Smith, ESPN sports commentator and media personality. The society presented its inaugural Enduring Legacy Awards to four Detroiters who have promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in their careers: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Arn Tellem, vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons; Greg Kelser, former NBA player and current Detroit Pistons TV color commentator; and Amyre Makupson, former WGPR, WKBD, and WWJ TV anchor. A posthumous award will be presented to the family of WGPR’s founder, William V. Banks. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
Radio Ink
WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor
Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
Comments / 0