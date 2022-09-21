ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina

A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
If You're Over 65, You Might Want to Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine

A new study suggests that high-dose influenza vaccines are better than standard-dose vaccines at preventing hospitalization and death in older adults who get the flu. Currently, the CDC recommends three different vaccines for American adults aged 65 and older. Experts recommend getting your annual flu vaccine before the end of...
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
STD Cases Soar in US as Calls for More Prevention Surges

An alarming number of sexually transmitted diseases has surged in America, prompting officials to call for more preventative measures, CBS News reported. Of the STD numbers, there has been a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year, CBS News reported. In 2021, the rate of syphilis cases reached...
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
What Is the EV-D68 Virus? Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Kids Safe

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory notice on Sept. 9 regarding enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a severe respiratory illness found primarily in children. According to the CDC's release, healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions of the United States flagged to the...
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
CDC Panel Recommends New COVID Boosters

A committee of doctors and other experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the committee's recommendation before...
