Read full article on original website
Related
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You're Over 65, You Might Want to Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine
A new study suggests that high-dose influenza vaccines are better than standard-dose vaccines at preventing hospitalization and death in older adults who get the flu. Currently, the CDC recommends three different vaccines for American adults aged 65 and older. Experts recommend getting your annual flu vaccine before the end of...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
insideedition.com
STD Cases Soar in US as Calls for More Prevention Surges
An alarming number of sexually transmitted diseases has surged in America, prompting officials to call for more preventative measures, CBS News reported. Of the STD numbers, there has been a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year, CBS News reported. In 2021, the rate of syphilis cases reached...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Wisconsin reports influenza A(H1N2) variant infection, 7 ‘swine flu’ cases reported in the US this year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today on a human infection with influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus. The case is in a patient < 18 years of age. An investigation by local public health officials is ongoing. A total of seven human infections with variant novel influenza...
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
What Is the EV-D68 Virus? Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Kids Safe
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory notice on Sept. 9 regarding enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a severe respiratory illness found primarily in children. According to the CDC's release, healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions of the United States flagged to the...
KIDS・
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
CNET
CDC Panel Recommends New COVID Boosters
A committee of doctors and other experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the committee's recommendation before...
Georgia leads the nation with most COVID-19 cases as variant-specific booster becomes available
LISTEN: Infectious disease experts with Emory University say Georgia is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 infections. But a new booster shot, recently authorized by the FDA, should help. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 40%, infectious disease experts say.
NBC News
Mystery respiratory illness kills 3 and sickens 7 in Argentina, health officials say
A mystery respiratory illness has stricken 10 people in Argentina, killing three, as health officials scramble to find out what's causing the malady that includes pneumonia, fever and abdominal pain. The cluster's tenth patient, an 81-year-old man, was revealed Friday by the health ministry in Tucumán Province. All 10 have...
Comments / 0