W.G. “Dub” Ward
W.G. “Dub” Ward, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. “Dub” was born in Buladean, N.C., on December 29, 1931 to the late Everett and Sally Butler Ward. In addition to his parents, Dub was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Ward, and his daughter, Kimberly Ward.
Wayward Springs celebrates with ribbon-cutting
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Elizabethton celebrated the opening of Wayward Springs Tack and Consignment on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new business will provide tack, treats and other equine supplies. “We are so excited to welcome a brand new business to our downtown community!...
Brews & Tunes to host K.T. Vandyke
Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music series, will host K.T. Vandyke in downtown Jonesborough Sunday, Sept. 25. Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza from 4 to 7 p.m. There is a rotating weekly food truck and a featured craft brewery. Food and beer will be served beginning at 4 p.m. and music starts at 5 p.m.
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 26-30: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Chopped Steak/Gravy, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
Covered Bridge Days off to strong start following Kick-Off Concerts
Covered Bridge Days appeared to be off to a great start Wednesday and Thursday night, with the first-ever Covered Bridge Days Kick-Off Concerts featuring contemporary Christian artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave on Wednesday, followed by country music artists Dylan Scott and Kip Moore on Thursday. More than 3,500 music...
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
To kick or not kick…Two late kicking decisions crucial in Cyclones OT loss to Mavericks
CLINTON – The Elizabethton Cyclones played arguably one of their best games of the 2022 season on the road at the state’s #2 ranked Class 4A team in Anderson County. However, two late decisions related to the kicking game could have cost the Cyclones a shot at one of the biggest upsets of the season to date as Anderson County stuffed a two-point conversion in overtime to thwart the Cyclones in a potential precursor to a playoff game in the postseason, 35-34.
Food Truck Friday: The Brunch Box
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brunch isn’t just for Sundays anymore — that’s the motto that the owners of Bristol’s newest food truck live by. The Brunch Box is run by husband and wife duo, Steven and Lo Fiducioso and opened in July. However, the couple said the idea has been brewing for over a year. “One […]
Deputies arrest man Elizabethton man sought for questioning in the death of his wife
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Brandon Carrier, the man sought as a person of interest in the case of his missing wife. The arrest, on an outstanding warrant charging him with a probation violation, was confirmed Tuesday by the sheriff’s department. No further details were released.
Unaka Rangers spoil Happy Valley’s Homecoming
You could get a parking spot at Neyland Stadium faster than on Warrior Hill Friday night. It was Homecoming night and half of the City Police force had traffic stopped from every direction for the parade that started at Happy Valley Elementary School. Ten contestants were dressed to kill and riding in some of the nicest cars with the tops down. At game time the temperature had dropped to the mid 50’s, a great night for football.
Carter Co. man accused of trapping girlfriend in home, burning her
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they put a Carter County man behind bars and pressed multiple charges against him after responding to a Tuesday night domestic disturbance call and finding a visibly injured woman. Deputies who were dispatched to a home at the 130 block of Elizabeth Ann Drive found a woman at […]
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 13, Johnson City Police Department Officers served an arrest warrant on Timothy Person, Johnson City, charging him with theft of property over $1000. On September 13 at approximately 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Glynridge Avenue in reference to a theft investigation involving a Sony PlayStation 5 and an Omen desktop. Investigation revealed Timothy Person took both items and pawned the PlayStation 5 on a previous date. A warrant for his arrest was obtained.
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
Sheriff: Person of interest in Carter County homicide investigation arrested
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person of interest in a Carter County homicide investigation has been arrested, according to authorities. Sheriff Mike Fraley confirmed Tuesday that Brandon Carrier is in police custody, and a press release confirmed that he was arrested in connection to a previous violation of probation warrant. Carrier was named a person […]
These adorable animals are in need a a home this weekend, Tails and Paws
Friday, September 16, 2022 Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay a visit to the shelter to see the animals and […]
JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
