CLINTON – The Elizabethton Cyclones played arguably one of their best games of the 2022 season on the road at the state’s #2 ranked Class 4A team in Anderson County. However, two late decisions related to the kicking game could have cost the Cyclones a shot at one of the biggest upsets of the season to date as Anderson County stuffed a two-point conversion in overtime to thwart the Cyclones in a potential precursor to a playoff game in the postseason, 35-34.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO