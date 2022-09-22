ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

New programs to boost young readers

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHjjt_0i4ycZwH00

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools are adopting several new programs designed to help young readers.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke about the new programs at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting about the district’s strategic plan.

The programs are aimed at students in kindergarten through fifth grade who either scored below a Level 3 on the English Language Arts assessment in the prior year, or who the district has determined to be below grade level.

“We want to emphasize that the strategic plan is a ‘livable’ document — we don’t just want it to sit dormant — we want to actively achieve these goals,” Asplen said. “It’s truly a team effort with our teachers, staff, parents and students.”

The District Reading Initiatives Pilot was approved through June 30.

Funding for this pilot program provides additional reading intervention opportunities.

The Intensive Afterschool and Weekend Academies Funds were approved through Sept. 30, 2024.

“The purpose of this program is for local educational agencies to create, develop and implement evidence-based comprehensive intensive outside the school day learning opportunities for students,” said Chris Renouf, assistant superintendent chief academic officer.

“The LEA shall ensure that its out-of-school program responds to students’ needs and addresses the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on identified student populations, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care.

“Programs must focus on evidence-based programming in the areas of literacy; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); and civics.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Manatee County schools to remain open Monday

Mike Barber, the school district of Manatee County director of communications, announced Sunday that all district schools will be open Monday as usual. Barber said the district will continue its collaboration with Manatee County Emergency Management officials regarding cancellations the rest of the week as the expected Hurricane Ian nears the area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A local push-up competition for a cause

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast hosted a friendly push-up competition with a purpose. The Push for Mental Health event had participants competing to see how many pushups they could do in two hours two-hour period. Funding raised from the event went...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

School District of Manatee County hosts groundbreakings at Lakewood Ranch High, Freedom Elementary

A new addition to Lakewood Ranch High School has been a long time coming. Five years after the School Board of Manatee County initially approved an addition to the school in 2017, Dustin Dahlquist, the principal of Lakewood Ranch High, was able to stick a shovel in some dirt and be a part of the addition’s groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 22.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A video showing a teacher yelling at a student who did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance is making the rounds on TikTok after going viral. The video captioned “my friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this is what the teacher said [laughing emoji]” shows a male teacher getting visibly upset at a student sitting during the Pledge of Allegiance.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Children And Youth#Mathematics#Homelessness#English Language#School Board#Language Arts#The Intensive Afterschool#Lea
Mysuncoast.com

Real Men Wear Pink event in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Real Men Wear Pink breast cancer awareness event took place at UTC mall in Sarasota. The event features a fashion show for members of the Suncoast community who want to fight against breast cancer. The wardrobe for the event was provided by local stores inside...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota's Modern Powerhouse

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College is the College’s contemporary and teaching art museum. As the only museum in the region dedicated exclusively to showcasing living artists and contemporary art, Sarasota Art Museum presents engaging and fresh perspectives through art with new and innovative exhibits opening throughout the year.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters

After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
VENICE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian

Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
amisun.com

Anna Maria declares state of local emergency

ANNA MARIA – In response to the anticipated approach of Hurricane Ian, the Anna Maria City Commission has declared a temporary state of local emergency. The commission took this action during an emergency commission meeting held Saturday afternoon, during which the commission adopted city resolution R22-783. According to the...
ANNA MARIA, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fentanyl on the rise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Experts are warning the public of a sharp increase of the drug fentanyl in Sarasota, DeSoto, and Manatee Counties. According to the Medical Examiners Commission, there were a total of 224 deaths involving fentanyl in 2020. They say the ages with the highest number of deaths were between 35-50 years-old reaching 104.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

East Manatee Fire Rescue declines paramedic funding

East County will need to wait longer before it sees funding for Advanced Life Support in the budget of the East Manatee Fire Rescue. The budget was approved with a vote of 4-1 during a Sept. 19 budget meeting, with only Commissioner James Carlino dissenting. Carlino said the lack of funding for ALS services, which is an initiative he has been pursuing, was his reasoning for voting against the approval of the budget.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast sandbag distribution begins Sept. 25

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center and the City of Venice will begin distributing sandbags Sept. 25 at several locations. As the path and intensity of Tropical Depression 9 remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government to spray for mosquitoes Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be be aerial treatments to kill adult mosquitoes Thursday night in parts or rural Sarasota and North Port. The rural Sarasota area of treatment is North of Fruitville Rd. and out to Burn Creek areas, The North Port area is east of Sumter Blvd. and north of Price Blvd.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Venice Gondolier

Venice Gondolier

Venice, FL
595
Followers
424
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Publishes twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) in Sarasota County.

 https://yoursun.com/venice

Comments / 0

Community Policy