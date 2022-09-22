New programs to boost young readers

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools are adopting several new programs designed to help young readers.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke about the new programs at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting about the district’s strategic plan.

The programs are aimed at students in kindergarten through fifth grade who either scored below a Level 3 on the English Language Arts assessment in the prior year, or who the district has determined to be below grade level.

“We want to emphasize that the strategic plan is a ‘livable’ document — we don’t just want it to sit dormant — we want to actively achieve these goals,” Asplen said. “It’s truly a team effort with our teachers, staff, parents and students.”

The District Reading Initiatives Pilot was approved through June 30.

Funding for this pilot program provides additional reading intervention opportunities.

The Intensive Afterschool and Weekend Academies Funds were approved through Sept. 30, 2024.

“The purpose of this program is for local educational agencies to create, develop and implement evidence-based comprehensive intensive outside the school day learning opportunities for students,” said Chris Renouf, assistant superintendent chief academic officer.

“The LEA shall ensure that its out-of-school program responds to students’ needs and addresses the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on identified student populations, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care.

“Programs must focus on evidence-based programming in the areas of literacy; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); and civics.”