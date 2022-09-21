Read full article on original website
Stock Market Could Plunge: These 7 Dividend Aristocrats Can Survive the Fall
Given the looming potential for massive downside as interest rates head higher, these seven Dividend Aristocrat stocks in defensive sectors that look poised to do well for the rest of 2022 and into next year make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.
5 High-Risk Stocks to Avoid in September
The Fed launched its third consecutive 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday, and further rate hikes could be on the horizon. As the Fed tries to tame the raging inflation, recession...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Cardano May Get Accepted at Many More Million Merchants in Brazil Following These Events
One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, announced that it is expanding into Brazil. Following the successful launch of a joint Binance Card and Mastercard pilot, Brazil is the next Latin American country the exchange plans to focus on. According to Matthew Schroder, vice president and regional director of...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Analysts Bet These 2 Growth Stocks Can Soar More Than 200%
If these Wall Street analysts are correct, Warner Bros Discovery and Roku could rebound big time.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
NEWSBTC
Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
forkast.news
Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains
Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,307 at...
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold
Given the growth in the semiconductor industry, investors should look beyond Nvidia.
Why Shares Of Oil & Gas Companies Are Trading Lower, Here Are 62 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped 87% to $0.4791. Kiromic BioPharma, said on Sept. 15, that the company received letter from the Nasdaq that co. has been granted 180-day extension to March 13, 2023 to regain compliance. Athersys, Inc. ATHX surged 43% to $1.67 after the company announced it entered...
Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here
forkast.news
Markets: XRP soars 23%, Bitcoin holds above US$19,000, Ether gains
Bitcoin continued trading above US$19,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether rose along with most of the top 10 coins by market capitalization following the completion of the first phase of Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. XRP led gains with its price soaring over 20% in the past 24 hours.
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From September 22, 2022
Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 2.80% at $1.10. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 5.20% at $0.30. Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 3.74% at $0.13. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 3.20% at $3.33. Cybin CYBN shares closed down 2.30% at $0.61. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed...
Asia’s macro hedge funds get ready for end of yen weakness
HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds.
