Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Trump's best defense in New York lawsuit? 'Delay, delay, delay,' ex-prosecutors say
New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out a strong legal case against Donald Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization in her $250 million civil lawsuit — but the former president may be able to drag the legal action out for several years, former prosecutors told NBC News.
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit hits Trump right in the ego
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit filed Wednesday alleging “persistent fraud” by the Trump Organization devastates Donald Trump’s manufactured self-image as a billionaire businessman. It stings. Not only has Trump been accused of lying about his wealth and business successes, but the considerable wealth...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Zelenskyy calls for 'sabotage' as thousands of Russians flee after mobilization call
As thousands of Russians try to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military, Ukraine’s president late Friday urged those who are conscripted to “sabotage any enemy activity.”. Addressing Ukrainians in Russian-occupied regions, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that his countrymen...
Jan. 6 panel is 'aware of' call between White House and rioter, Rep. Raskin says
The House Jan. 6 committee is "aware of" the call between the White House switchboard and a rioter during the attack on the Capitol, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a committee member, said Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press." Denver Riggleman, a former GOP lawmaker who served on the committee’s...
The internal forces pushing Putin's escalation in the war with Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to greatly escalate his war on Ukraine — his announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization of reserves, four sham referendums in partly occupied Ukrainian territories and a veiled nuclear threat — reflects his desperation to reverse the advances Ukraine has made in recent weeks. That desperation is likely a result of internal pressure.
Crypto-billionaire on massive political contributions: 'I want to do what's right for the country'
Cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried, one of the top individual political donors of the 2022 midterm cycle, says that while the vast majority of his money going toward Democrats, his hope is to "do this in a bipartisan way." “I want to do what’s right for the country, and not optimize...
The American right’s future involves waging a 'religious battle' against the left, leaders say at a conservative conference
MIAMI — In a luxury Miami resort earlier this month, leading conservative politicians, influencers and academics gathered to formulate a grand path forward for the American right. Repeatedly, speakers here framed the ongoing fight against the American left in biblical terms — a “religious battle” in which Republicans must...
Lavrov walks out of U.N. meeting as West confronts Russia over war in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Ukraine a “totalitarian nazi-like state” before walking out of a U.N. Security Council meeting. Prior to that, U.S. Secretary Blinken called upon assembly members to send a clear message to Russia to stop using nuclear threats in the war against Ukraine. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports. Sept. 22, 2022.
New protests after Russia announces plans to draft 300,000 soldiers for war in Ukraine
In Russia, President Putin’s new draft came into effect today as he looks for 300,000 new soldiers to reverse the country’s recent losses in Ukraine. However, many Russians don’t want to serve. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports on the growing tension.Sept. 22, 2022.
Biden says the election is a battle against 'MAGA Republicans.' He’s been silent about Democrats elevating them.
Huddled with top Democratic donors in a recent meeting, party operatives got an uncomfortable question. Democrats had been spending millions of dollars in Republican primaries elevating extreme candidates who falsely insist Donald Trump won the 2020 election, in hopes of facing weaker opponents in the general election. But, one donor...
Democrats are focus-grouping Fetterman’s health. Swing voters think he’s getting sharper.
WASHINGTON — In focus groups in Pennsylvania this week, swing voters were shown video of Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman speaking at successive events since his May stroke. The consensus, according to two people familiar with the responses given to Democratic operatives, was that persuadable voters believe Fetterman is fit to serve and getting sharper.
Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in 'referendums' on joining Russia
Voting is underway in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, where the Kremlin has orchestrated so-called referendums on whether to join Russia, but Kyiv and the West have denounced the voting, calling it “illegal” and a “sham.” NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details from Kyiv. Sept. 23, 2022.
