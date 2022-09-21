ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
NBC News

The internal forces pushing Putin's escalation in the war with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to greatly escalate his war on Ukraine — his announcement Wednesday of a partial mobilization of reserves, four sham referendums in partly occupied Ukrainian territories and a veiled nuclear threat — reflects his desperation to reverse the advances Ukraine has made in recent weeks. That desperation is likely a result of internal pressure.
NBC News

Lavrov walks out of U.N. meeting as West confronts Russia over war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Ukraine a “totalitarian nazi-like state” before walking out of a U.N. Security Council meeting. Prior to that, U.S. Secretary Blinken called upon assembly members to send a clear message to Russia to stop using nuclear threats in the war against Ukraine. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports. Sept. 22, 2022.
NBC News

Biden says the election is a battle against 'MAGA Republicans.' He’s been silent about Democrats elevating them.

Huddled with top Democratic donors in a recent meeting, party operatives got an uncomfortable question. Democrats had been spending millions of dollars in Republican primaries elevating extreme candidates who falsely insist Donald Trump won the 2020 election, in hopes of facing weaker opponents in the general election. But, one donor...
NBC News

Democrats are focus-grouping Fetterman’s health. Swing voters think he’s getting sharper.

WASHINGTON — In focus groups in Pennsylvania this week, swing voters were shown video of Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman speaking at successive events since his May stroke. The consensus, according to two people familiar with the responses given to Democratic operatives, was that persuadable voters believe Fetterman is fit to serve and getting sharper.
