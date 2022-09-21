Read full article on original website
idahobusinessreview.com
Congressman Mike Simpson announces veteran fellowship for southern Idaho office
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced in a press release Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program. Those selected for the fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a...
eastidahonews.com
More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker says it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick, but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
kmvt
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
KTVB
Idaho absentee ballots on the way
Ada County elections began sending out ballots to voters Friday. If you requested one, you should see it in the mail the week of Sept. 26th.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
minicassia.com
James Annest
James was born in 1927, at his parents’ home, near Declo, Idaho. James was a lifelong resident of the Mini-Cassia area. He served in the Idaho state legislature for the 32nd and 33rd sessions between 1953 and 1957, and he was a member of the Idaho State Bar for 60 years. James was a master of legal procedure and would litigate any type of case. Because of that, he was known by many people as a go-to for general legal services.
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks From Idaho Coming Soon: See If You Qualify
Idaho residents could soon get the tax rebate that the state legislature promised earlier this month. The state tax commission is expected to start processing the Idaho tax rebates from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Idaho Tax Rebates?. Earlier this month, the state legislature approved...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
Pedestrian hit by car and killed on U.S. 30, west of Buhl
BOISE, Idaho — A 53-year-old Arizona man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 30, west of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 22-year-old woman from Hagerman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in an Oldsmobile Alero around 10 p.m., when she struck a pedestrian from Gilbert, Arizona who was walking in the roadway.
Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state
POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
