A Lifetime of Spine Care ‘No Big Deal’ for Chicagoland Teen
Today, Giana Bancsy is a high school sophomore who loves to swim, spend time with friends and play the violin in her school orchestra. She’s learning to sew with help from her grandmother and, by all accounts, she’s a happy, healthy teen. But she’s a teen with some...
One BIG Reason to Visit Lincoln Park Zoo This Fall
Fall is here and so is the Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest! Lincoln Park Zoo is gearing up to celebrate the season with its annual Fall Fest event, which kicks off on Sept. 30 and continues weekends through Oct. 30, 2022. People of all ages are welcome to attend this...
Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt
If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
Kid-Friendly Sushi Spots in Chicagoland
Some parents could devour spicy tuna maki every day, but some kids don’t always want to roll with it. So, here are sushi restaurants in the Chicago area that not only serve great sushi, but also unique dining experiences or other options for the non-raw-fish-eating folks. Address: 51 W....
Chicago’s Rise from the Ashes Celebrated at World’s Columbian Exposition
The 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition served as a showcase for a fully rebuilt and vibrant Chicago 22 years after much of the city was destroyed by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This event became a defining moment in Chicago’s history as more than 20 million people visited the World’s Fair, eager to see exhibits of cultures from 46 countries, the latest innovations, entertainment, parades and the world’s first Ferris wheel.
Is In Home ABA Therapy an Option for Your Child With Autism?
ABA therapy is clinically proven to help children with autism learn, build skills and thrive. But no matter how beneficial ABA is for a child, if they don’t live close to an ABA therapy center, the travel time can be a drawback — or a deal breaker — for busy parents. For many families, in home ABA therapy is a wonderful solution.
School Safety Tips for the New School Year
A new school year brings anxieties for everyone — students, parents and teachers — but concerns about safety shouldn’t be a part of those new semester jitters. For the past three years, safety concerns about COVID-19 have been at the forefront in schools. In 2022, taking a holistic approach to safety is paramount, says the safety and security chief at one of the biggest districts in the country.
Teaching Kids Spatial Intelligence
Grow preschoolers’ spatial thinking to prepare them for academic success. Many parents work hard to develop their kids’ math and reading skills in preparation for school, but there is one important piece to the puzzle that is often overlooked simply because parents don’t know about it: Spatial intelligence.
Kids’ Classes for a New Generation
Is your child getting sick of doing the same things after school and on the weekends? Are they looking for something new and exciting? Then, look no further because we’ve got you covered. Today’s little learners have an advantage on their parents because the kids’ class scene is virtually...
Fall Foraging for Families
Mushroom hunting is a great way for families to spend time outdoors while learning about nature. With their otherworldly variety of colors and forms, mushrooms are fascinating subjects for a photo safari. For those who enjoy foraging and eating wild mushrooms, they have the added benefit of finding something tasty as well.
Why Arts Education Is Important at Chicago City Day School
When children have opportunities to learn through art, music, performance and creative expression, they develop more than an appreciation for the arts. They build self-confidence, learn to solve problems creatively and collaborate to reach a common goal. That’s why arts education is important for a whole-child learning experience, says Sarah Young, Visual Arts Teacher at Chicago City Day School, a JK-8 independent school on Chicago’s North Side.
Friend Getaways That Can Improve Your Health
Research shows that spending time with friends not only can improve your mood but also your long-term wellbeing. Here are four ideas for weekends to book with your buds. Grand Rapids receives accolades for its exceptional craft beverages and international art competition. Sample ales while experiencing ArtPrize Sept. 15-Oct. 2. Artists exhibit in parks, bars and museums, and the public votes for winners of $450,000 in prizes.
My COVID-gen Kid and Her Social Anxiety
My 5-year-old daughter has lived close to half of her existence in quarantine, in a mask, social distancing, sanitizing, nose swabbing and everything else that comes with COVID life. This is her normal everyday as she knows it with no recollection of what pre-pandemic life was like. Before COVID, my...
How an Academic Plan Can Reduce Stress and Increase Student Success
We all know the feeling of having too much to do in too little time. Between sports and AP classes, clubs and extracurricular activities, no one is busier than your high school student. But, with a little effort, your child can navigate a jam-packed school year without becoming overwhelmed. It all starts with an academic plan, says Carla Pedersen, Regional Director with Academic Approach, a test-prep and academic tutoring company in Chicago.
A Concerned Parent’s Guide to Gun Violence and Gun Safety
Find the facts on the latest gun laws, gun violence stats and gun safety tips. Uvalde. Las Vegas. Sandy Hook. Orlando. Parkland. El Paso. Highland Park. Every time there’s a mass shooting to hit national news, it’s hard enough for us parents to process this unfortunate reoccurrence. How do we even begin to explain this tragedy of gun violence to our own children? Again? And again?
Why Do Kids Watch the Same Thing Over and Over?
Don’t you get tired of watching this?” is a question that you have likely asked your child more than once during the thousandth time you’ve put on the movie Frozen. Strangely enough, while it may drive us crazy (when “Let It Go” creeps into nightmares), it is quite common for kids to want to watch the same movies again and again without getting bored.
Building the Bond Between Grandparents and Grandkids
The generation gap may seem wide between grandparents and grandchildren, but there is one thing that all humans have in common: a desire to feel useful. From an eager toddler insisting, “I help you!” to an avid octogenarian gardener identifying issues in the backyard, everyone wants to be of use or help to another.
