If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO