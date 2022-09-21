ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Parents

Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
Chicago Parents

Kid-Friendly Sushi Spots in Chicagoland

Some parents could devour spicy tuna maki every day, but some kids don’t always want to roll with it. So, here are sushi restaurants in the Chicago area that not only serve great sushi, but also unique dining experiences or other options for the non-raw-fish-eating folks. Address: 51 W....
Chicago Parents

Chicago’s Rise from the Ashes Celebrated at World’s Columbian Exposition

The 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition served as a showcase for a fully rebuilt and vibrant Chicago 22 years after much of the city was destroyed by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This event became a defining moment in Chicago’s history as more than 20 million people visited the World’s Fair, eager to see exhibits of cultures from 46 countries, the latest innovations, entertainment, parades and the world’s first Ferris wheel.
Chicago Parents

School Safety Tips for the New School Year

A new school year brings anxieties for everyone — students, parents and teachers — but concerns about safety shouldn’t be a part of those new semester jitters. For the past three years, safety concerns about COVID-19 have been at the forefront in schools. In 2022, taking a holistic approach to safety is paramount, says the safety and security chief at one of the biggest districts in the country.
Chicago Parents

Teaching Kids Spatial Intelligence

Grow preschoolers’ spatial thinking to prepare them for academic success. Many parents work hard to develop their kids’ math and reading skills in preparation for school, but there is one important piece to the puzzle that is often overlooked simply because parents don’t know about it: Spatial intelligence.
Chicago Parents

Kids’ Classes for a New Generation

Is your child getting sick of doing the same things after school and on the weekends? Are they looking for something new and exciting? Then, look no further because we’ve got you covered. Today’s little learners have an advantage on their parents because the kids’ class scene is virtually...
Chicago Parents

Fall Foraging for Families

Mushroom hunting is a great way for families to spend time outdoors while learning about nature. With their otherworldly variety of colors and forms, mushrooms are fascinating subjects for a photo safari. For those who enjoy foraging and eating wild mushrooms, they have the added benefit of finding something tasty as well.
Chicago Parents

Why Arts Education Is Important at Chicago City Day School

When children have opportunities to learn through art, music, performance and creative expression, they develop more than an appreciation for the arts. They build self-confidence, learn to solve problems creatively and collaborate to reach a common goal. That’s why arts education is important for a whole-child learning experience, says Sarah Young, Visual Arts Teacher at Chicago City Day School, a JK-8 independent school on Chicago’s North Side.
Chicago Parents

Friend Getaways That Can Improve Your Health

Research shows that spending time with friends not only can improve your mood but also your long-term wellbeing. Here are four ideas for weekends to book with your buds. Grand Rapids receives accolades for its exceptional craft beverages and international art competition. Sample ales while experiencing ArtPrize Sept. 15-Oct. 2. Artists exhibit in parks, bars and museums, and the public votes for winners of $450,000 in prizes.
Chicago Parents

My COVID-gen Kid and Her Social Anxiety

My 5-year-old daughter has lived close to half of her existence in quarantine, in a mask, social distancing, sanitizing, nose swabbing and everything else that comes with COVID life. This is her normal everyday as she knows it with no recollection of what pre-pandemic life was like. Before COVID, my...
Chicago Parents

How an Academic Plan Can Reduce Stress and Increase Student Success

We all know the feeling of having too much to do in too little time. Between sports and AP classes, clubs and extracurricular activities, no one is busier than your high school student. But, with a little effort, your child can navigate a jam-packed school year without becoming overwhelmed. It all starts with an academic plan, says Carla Pedersen, Regional Director with Academic Approach, a test-prep and academic tutoring company in Chicago.
Chicago Parents

A Concerned Parent’s Guide to Gun Violence and Gun Safety

Find the facts on the latest gun laws, gun violence stats and gun safety tips. Uvalde. Las Vegas. Sandy Hook. Orlando. Parkland. El Paso. Highland Park. Every time there’s a mass shooting to hit national news, it’s hard enough for us parents to process this unfortunate reoccurrence. How do we even begin to explain this tragedy of gun violence to our own children? Again? And again?
Chicago Parents

Why Do Kids Watch the Same Thing Over and Over?

Don’t you get tired of watching this?” is a question that you have likely asked your child more than once during the thousandth time you’ve put on the movie Frozen. Strangely enough, while it may drive us crazy (when “Let It Go” creeps into nightmares), it is quite common for kids to want to watch the same movies again and again without getting bored.
Chicago Parents

Building the Bond Between Grandparents and Grandkids

The generation gap may seem wide between grandparents and grandchildren, but there is one thing that all humans have in common: a desire to feel useful. From an eager toddler insisting, “I help you!” to an avid octogenarian gardener identifying issues in the backyard, everyone wants to be of use or help to another.
Chicago Parents

