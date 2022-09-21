ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lanternflies Destroying Grape Crop Causing Wine Prices To Rise

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates.
56-Year-Old McCalla Man Dies After Fall While Cutting Tree Limbs

A 56-year-old McCalla man died there Saturday afternoon after he reportedly fell off a ladder while trimming a tree. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, their deputies responded to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on reports that a person had fallen out of a tree there.
