ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival

Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic. If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and […] The post Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County. According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. THP confirmed one person died in...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Franklin, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Franklin, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24

Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Between#First Avenue#Construction Maintenance#Liberty Pike
WSMV

Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
smokeybarn.com

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy