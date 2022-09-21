Read full article on original website
Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival
Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic. If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and […] The post Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Crash closes Dunbar Cave Road, 4 vehicles crash at Trenton and Tiny Town
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Four vehicles crashed at Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road Friday morning. The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. and there were injuries, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The southbound lanes of Trenton at Tiny Town were shut down and CPD is...
WSMV
Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County. According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. THP confirmed one person died in...
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
Pedestrian dies after crash in Green Hills
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Hendersonville's growing deer population is causing damages, alderman says
The population in Hendersonville is growing and we're not just talking people. Just about everywhere you turn, there are deer -- lots of them -- and not just at dusk and dawn.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
Man killed after being struck by buzzard while riding motorcycle
A man was killed after being struck by a bird while riding his motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Lawrenceburg.
WSMV
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Cyclist shot in eye at Shelby Park in Nashville with pellet gun
A bicyclist suffered a serious eye injury at Nashville's Shelby Park. He said someone in a passing car targeted him with a pellet gun, and there's concern this could be some type of TikTok Challenge.
Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
Siblings, dogs escape Murfreesboro house fire
A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.
smokeybarn.com
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
Nashville officially hits 100 degrees Wednesday, shattering previous record
The oppressive heat wave across Middle Tennessee has led to a new record in Music City.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville rummage sale to benefit Morton-Brittain House restoration set for Saturday
The Nolensville Historical Society will hold a rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 24 to benefit the continued restoration of the historic Morton-Brittain House. The sale will take place in the Historic Nolensville School gym from 8 a.m.-noon, with items half price from 11 a.m.-noon. Gently used toys, bicycles, household items,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: Page, Brentwood, Fairview, Centennial, GCA, Ensworth pick up wins
Another week of Williamson County and Nashville-area football is in the books. Several team held homecoming festivities and lots of non-district matchups took place. Let's take a look at the scores from week 6. Page 45 Giles County 28. The Patriots remained unbeaten with their sixth straight win on Friday...
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
